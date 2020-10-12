Rallo sisters tie for medalist honors as St. Joseph's wins sixth successive district team crown

O’FALLON, Mo. — Armed with a two-shot lead in the clubhouse, Nicole Rallo immediately got on her phone.
Not to check her text messages or her Instagram account, but rather to call her father and ask how her younger sister Mia was faring in the group directly behind her.
The answer: Mia had a 74, just like Nicole, who had one immediate thought.
“I thought if Mia and I win the district championship together, that would be absolutely crazy,” said Nicole, a senior standout for St. Joseph’s.
Mia parred the last hole and the sisters indeed ended up in a tie for the top spot with a 2-over-par 74 in their final district tournament together, the Class 4 District 2 tournament Monday at The Links at Dardenne.
“We have built-in competitions, so our practices look a lot different than (teammates’) practices because we always have little games to play and always want to beat each other,” said Mia, a junior.
Once they knew they would be tied for the district title, Nicole had another thought.
“I was asking if we would be playing a playoff,” she said. “That would have been a historic moment.”
Said a laughing Mia, “The car ride home with me winning would have been really good.”
The Rallos’ memorable day was part of a big day for the four-time defending Class 2 champion Angels.
St. Joseph's amassed a team score of 301 to win its sixth consecutive district championship. Fort Zumwalt West and Timberland were the next closest teams at 359.
With the offseason move to four classifications, there no longer is a sectional round and there no longer are team qualifications to state, just the top 18 individuals from districts. Any team that gets at least four golfers through can qualify for a team championship next week. The Angels had all five of their golfers in the top 18. No other team in their district had more than three individuals advance.
“I’m beyond proud of all of us,” Nicole said. “We’ve talked about it during the season. There’s never been this much pressure on all of us going into districts. I couldn’t be more proud of everybody handling what we did.”
St. Joseph's had the top four individual scores and those four were the only players with scores in the 70s on a blustery day in which the winds were reminiscent of both days at the state tournament last fall.
“The wind was definitely hard,” Angels senior Drew Nienhaus said. “I think it was the third hole, I get on the tee box, put my ball down and the wind just blew. It was dark, it looked like it wanted to rain. I just wanted the weather to make up its mind at that point.”
Sophomore Izzy Arro fired a 4-over 76 and Nienhaus carded a 77 for the Angels.
Arro bounced back after a tough start.
“On the first three holes, I went bogey, bogey, bogey,” she said. “But then there were two holes where I birdied, so I got back to 1 over. I feel like once I figured out how the wind was playing, it made it easier to play the hole.”
Nienhaus had a 2-under 70 on the same course at districts last year and felt the wind was a major factor in the higher score this time around.
“I struggled a little bit,” she said. “It was mostly because of the wind. But I think we all managed and I’m proud of how everyone did.”
Sophomore Rylie Andrews shot an 86 out of the No. 5 spot and will join her teammates on the course at the Class 4 tournament Oct. 19-20 at Dalhousie Country Club in Cape Girardeau after cheering them on from the sidelines last year at state.
“I’m not really terribly devastated with my score, but I could have done better,” she said. “I think my main trouble was my club choice. And, in the beginning, my putting was really carrying my round, but I think that just kind of slipped at the end.”
After four successive Class 2 titles, the Angels will try to win their fifth in a row in a new class. Even though they have just two tournaments and five matches under their belt because of their later start to the season, St. Joseph's is ready for the test.
“We’ll be fired up,” Angels coach Carol Fromuth said. “Nobody’s ever won five in a row and that’s going to be their challenge.”
Class 4 District 2 Tournament
Class 4 District 2 Tournament
Class 4 District 2 Tournament
Class 4 District 2 Tournament
Class 4 District 2 Tournament
Class 4 District 2 Tournament
Class 4 District 2 Tournament
Class 4 District 2 Tournament
Class 4 District 2 Tournament
Class 4 District 2 Tournament
Class 4 District 2 Tournament
Class 4 District 2 Tournament
Class 4 District 2 Tournament
Class 4 District 2 Tournament
Class 4 District 2 Tournament
Class 4 District 2 Tournament
Class 4 District 2 Tournament
Class 4 District 2 Tournament
Class 4 District 2 Tournament
Class 4 District 2 Tournament
Class 4 District 2 Tournament
Class 4 District 2 Tournament
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.