Rallo sizzles to a 66 for medalist honors, helps St. Joseph's retain Angel Classic team title

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Even though darkness was descending on the area, Mia Rallo was ready to play some more golf late Wednesday afternoon.
The St. Joseph's senior fired a sizzling, personal-best 4-under-par 66 to win the Angel Classic girls golf tournament by five strokes at The Quarry at Crystal Springs Golf Club.
“It was a blast out there,” Rallo said. “I didn't want the round to end. I was like, 'Let's go another 18. I'm ready.' I was pretty much playing really solid. I could have even done even better, which pushes me to keep going.”
Rallo's spectacular round Wednesday included four birdies, an eagle and just two bogeys.
“My putting is what really got it going. I made so many putts,” she said. “And also hitting fairways, especially on this course because the fairways are really tight. I just kept my head in there and didn't get ahead of myself.”
Not getting ahead of herself is a hallmark of Rallo's golf game.
“She's so calm and she's just zeroed in the whole time. She didn't let anything bother her,” St. Joseph's coach Carol Fromuth said. “And she's a very good course manager. She thinks her way around that golf course and plays what she needs to.”
Rallo's win marked the third time in the last four years an Angels player has captured individual medalist honors in their own tournament following Drew Nienhaus last year and Grace Aromando in 2018.
“It's a pretty big accomplishment,” Rallo said. “And just going out here and representing St. Joe's is just awesome. Your home tournament, you expect big things.”
St. Joseph's compiled a team score of 309 to edge Jackson by five strokes to win the Angel Classic team title for the fifth successive season after a six-year drought between titles preceded the current run.
Senior Izzy Arro carded a 6-over 76 to finish in fifth place and make the Angels the only team with two individuals in the top five.
“My round was like a roller coaster,” Arro said. “The back nine, I went like birdie, bogey, birdie, bogey and then par. So I finished it out good, but there was a stretch of holes where I just couldn't make a par and then finally I found my swing toward the end.”
Freshman KC Lenox had to be scratched from the No. 2 spot Wednesday, but junior Rylie Andrews (82) and senior Ellie Davenport (85) picked her up to help the Angels edge past a Jackson team that should give them a good run for their money in their quest for a sixth consecutive state title next month.
“They did a great job of stepping up. I was really proud of everyone,” Rallo said. “It gives us a good confidence boost, but we also know we have good competition right on our back to keep pushing everyone to play better.”
Tolton sophomore Audrey Rischer (71) and Jackson senior Ella Overstreet (72) finished second and third, respectively, and Webster Groves senior Jenna Clark finished fourth at 5-over 75.
“I started off really well. I had a lot of greens in regulation and a lot of fairways,” Clark said. “My driver was definitely working well and my longer irons and hybrids. My putting and short game was definitely a struggle and that's where my bad holes came from.”
Visitation joined Jackson as the only school with three individuals among the top-15 medalists, as junior Grace Fagan (77) finished sixth, freshman Avery McLaughlin (78) was right behind her in a tie for seventh and senior Lucy Trover (81) tied for 15th to help the Vivettes shoot a 327 to take home the third-place trophy.