Rallo sizzles to a 66 for medalist honors, helps St. Joseph's retain Angel Classic team title

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Even though darkness was descending on the area, Mia Rallo was ready to play some more golf late Wednesday afternoon.

The St. Joseph's senior fired a sizzling, personal-best 4-under-par 66 to win the Angel Classic girls golf tournament by five strokes at The Quarry at Crystal Springs Golf Club.

“It was a blast out there,” Rallo said. “I didn't want the round to end. I was like, 'Let's go another 18. I'm ready.' I was pretty much playing really solid. I could have even done even better, which pushes me to keep going.”

Rallo's spectacular round Wednesday included four birdies, an eagle and just two bogeys.

“My putting is what really got it going. I made so many putts,” she said. “And also hitting fairways, especially on this course because the fairways are really tight. I just kept my head in there and didn't get ahead of myself.”

Not getting ahead of herself is a hallmark of Rallo's golf game.

“She's so calm and she's just zeroed in the whole time. She didn't let anything bother her,” St. Joseph's coach Carol Fromuth said. “And she's a very good course manager. She thinks her way around that golf course and plays what she needs to.”