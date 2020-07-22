Range work nets Cusick strong third-place finish at Gateway PGA Junior event

“I don’t like looking at my score,” she said. “I don’t like knowing how much over par I am. I just kind of stick to my own game, so I don’t get in my head.”

Ella Overstreet had a par and a birdie on the final two holes, while Taryn Overstreet parred the final two holes and Cusick bogeyed both holes to create the final separation.

“I was kind of leaving it a little short, so that didn’t help me,” Cusick said. “And then on my putting, I just wasn’t hitting it far enough to get it into the hole.”

Cusick had a rough stretch on Nos. 11-13 with bogeys on each hole, which also came back to affect her final standing.

“That was putting, for the most part,” she said. “I would have an up-and-down par putt, but then I would miss it. Or one of the holes, I three-putted because I was kind of far.”

Nicole Johnson, who will be a sophomore at Edwardsville, had the area’s second-highest finish behind Cusick with a 79-77-156 to finish in fourth place.

Johnson had a fabulous start to the final round with two birdies and four pars on the first six holes to briefly pull her into an early tie for the lead with Ella Overstreet.