Reagan Martin, senior, O’Fallon

Martin fired a 1-under-par 70 to win medalist honors at the Class 2A Edwardsville Regional last season. She had six other top-four finishes, including a tie for second at the Class 2A Washington Sectional. The returning All-Metro second-team selection finished the campaign in a tie for 17th place at the Class 2A state tournament. She has picked up right where she left off to start this season with titles at the Goalby/Haas Classic and the Belleville West Invitational on successive days last week.
