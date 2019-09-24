Three-time defending Class 2 state champion St. Joseph's shot a four-player score of 3-under-par 277 to win the Smith-Cotton Classic girls golf tournament Monday at Sedalia Country Club.
According to records posted on the Missouri State High School Activities Association web site, it is the first time in state history for a girls golf team to record a sub-par round in an 18-hole tournament.
Two of the Angels' four players shot career-best rounds to spark the performance, led by junior Drew Nienhaus' medalist-winning effort of 4-under 66 that edged two-time defending Class 2 state champion Megan Propeck of Notre Dame de Sion (67) by one stroke.
It was the second time in three days Nienhaus was under par to win a medalist title. She won the River Challenge with a 2-under round Saturday at Quail Creek.
Nicole Rallo (1-under 69) finished third while Mia Rallo (1-over 71) and Grace Aromando (1-over 71) were part of a three-player tie for fifth to pace the Angels' 277. An 81 by Isabella Arro was not used for the team score.
The 1-over score for sophomore Mia Rallo was one shot better than her previous career best for the Angels, while junior Nicole Rallo shot 1-under par for the second time in her Angels career.
Notre Dame de Sion, which has been the Class 2 team runner-up the last two seasons behind St. Joseph's, finished second with a 9-over 289 team score.
St. Joseph's has won 12 consecutive team titles in 18- and 36-hole tournaments dating back to the 2017 Class 2 state tournament, which also was contested at Sedalia Country Club.
The 306 posted by St. Joseph's in the second round of that state tournament is listed by MSHSAA as the best team score recorded on a par-70 course, a number St. Joseph's bested by 29 shots in Monday's return to Sedalia.
In relation to par, the Angels shot a team score of 3-over 291 on Saturday at Quail Creek, which is better than any previous round recorded by MSHSAA on a par-72 course. MSHSAA's online records, however, do not list the Angels' 5-over 293 team score from 2017 at The Landings.
Springfield Catholic shot a 4-over 288 on Saturday to win the Ozark Invitational at Fremont Hills Golf Course, which is the best team round on a par-71 course according to MSHSAA records.
COLUMBIA WINS CAHOKIA CROWN
Malia Kossina won the medalist title Monday to help lead Columbia to the Cahokia Conference Tournament championship at North County Country Club.
Kossina's 6-over-par 76 paced the Eagles, who shot a team score of 339 to win the team crown over Breese Central (376).
Casey Wagner followed for Columbia with an 81 to finish third while Maddie Von Der Haar and Emeline Brockland both shot 91 to tie for seventh.
It was at least the third consecutive Cahokia Conference team title for Columbia, which helped Illinois capture the River Challenge by one stroke Saturday at Quail Creek by teaming with O'Fallon, Edwardsville and Massac County.