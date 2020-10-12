Schreiner leads charge as Summit sweeps top three spots of district tournament

Schreiner led the way with a three-birdie performance. She was 1 under at the turn.

A long hitter, she uncorked a 290-yard wind-aided drive on No. 16.

After a relaxing music-driven stint on the driving range, Schreiner went out to work posting a birdie on the fourth hole. She added successive birdies on Nos. 11-12.

"My putts finally started falling," Schreiner said.

Schreiner avoided the dreaded three-putt hole through the entire round. She also drilled a 25-footer for par on No. 6.

"She's supremely talented," Choate said. "And when it all comes together like today, it's fun to see."

Schreiner, who has committed to play golf at Valparaiso University, was overjoyed at the Falcons' team success.

"That makes today really special," she said.

Stilwell agreed, "We always want each other to do well and today everyone was close to one another. This was great."

Unlike Schreiner, Stilwell, a straight-A student, does not want to play golf in college. The state tournament will be her farewell performance.

"I'm much better at school than I am at golf," she says.