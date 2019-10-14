Seckman's Claire Solovic tees off on the sixth hole during the Class 2 Sectional 1 Tournament on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Crescent Farms Golf Club in Crescent, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Seckman's Claire Solovic hits a 5 hybrid from 165 yards to about nine feet on the ninth hole during the Class 2 Sectional 1 Tournament on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Crescent Farms Golf Club in Crescent, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lindbergh's Sofia Gamayo hits her approach to the sixth green during the Class 2 Sectional 1 Tournament on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Crescent Farms Golf Club in Crescent, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Joseph's Grace Aromando busts a drive on the 13th hole during the Class 2 Sectional 1 Tournament on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Crescent Farms Golf Club in Crescent, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Joseph's Grace Aromando determines her line during the Class 2 Sectional 1 Tournament on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Crescent Farms Golf Club in Crescent, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Joseph's Drew Nienhaus watches her approach land on the ninth green during the Class 2 Sectional 1 Tournament on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Crescent Farms Golf Club in Crescent, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Parkway Central's Campbell Marino maneuvers her cart near the ninth green during the Class 2 Sectional 1 Tournament on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Crescent Farms Golf Club in Crescent, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Summit's Isabell Thrall chips onto the ninth green during the Class 2 Sectional 1 Tournament on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Crescent Farms Golf Club in Crescent, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Incarnate Word Academy's Catherine Salem pitches onto the 18th green during the Class 2 Sectional 1 Tournament on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Crescent Farms Golf Club in Crescent, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Westminster Academy's Elizabeth Johnson waits for her turn to putt on the 18th hole during the Class 2 Sectional 1 Tournament on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Crescent Farms Golf Club in Crescent, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Joseph's Nicole Rallo tees off on the 10th hole during the Class 2 Sectional 1 Tournament on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Crescent Farms Golf Club in Crescent, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Summit's Katherine Schreiner takes aim on the 10th hole during the Class 2 Sectional 1 Tournament on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Crescent Farms Golf Club in Crescent, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Summit's Danika Stillwell tees off on the 13th hole during the Class 2 Sectional 1 Tournament on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Crescent Farms Golf Club in Crescent, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Parkway Central's Amelia Marino rolls in a putt during the Class 2 Sectional 1 Tournament on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Crescent Farms Golf Club in Crescent, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Kirkwood's Morgan Gindler tees off on the sixth hole during the Class 2 Sectional 1 Tournament on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Crescent Farms Golf Club in Crescent, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Pattonville's Momo Kikuchi watches her drive on the sixth hole during the Class 2 Sectional 1 Tournament on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Crescent Farms Golf Club in Crescent, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Parkway Central's Emily He tees off on the 10th hole during the Class 2 Sectional 1 Tournament on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Crescent Farms Golf Club in Crescent, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Joseph's Grace Aramondo tees off on the 16th hole during the Class 2 Sectional 1 Tournament on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Crescent Farms Golf Club in Crescent, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Fox's Amelia Chapman waits to putt on the 18th green during the Class 2 Sectional 1 Tournament on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Crescent Farms Golf Club in Crescent, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Nerinx Hall's Grace Anderson chips onto the 18th green during the Class 2 Sectional 1 Tournament on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Crescent Farms Golf Club in Crescent, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
A doe and her two fawns take in the sights during the Class 2 Sectional 1 Tournament on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Crescent Farms Golf Club in Crescent, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
CRESCENT — What a difference a year has made for Claire Solovic.
After shooting a 76 at last year’s Class 2 Sectional 1 girls golf tournament at Crescent Farms Golf Club, the Seckman senior took on the same course Monday and improved by eight strokes, firing a 3-under-par 68 to win by seven strokes.
“Honestly, I don’t really remember what happened last year, I just know that my game was not where I wanted it to be. Luckily, this year I was in a much better spot with my mental game,” said Solovic, who also found success at Crescent Farms just two weeks ago when she shot a 71 to win the Suburban Conference Yellow Pool Championships. “My tee shots were pretty solid and, for the most part, my second shots were pretty solid. And my putting was probably one of the best parts of my game.”
Solovic was one of 22 golfers (12 individuals and 10 on the top two teams) to keep their seasons alive and qualify for the Class 2 state tournament next Monday and Tuesday at Silo Ridge Golf and Country Club in Bolivar.
“Last year, she didn’t have the best round. This year, she’s had pretty good rounds, but just hadn’t quite put everything together,” Seckman coach Brad Hagedorn said. “But any time a part of her game struggles, she’s going to put the work in, and she put the work in last week. She had goals and she knew what she wanted to shoot. She came out today and she did it.”
Solovic, a Central Missouri recruit who also won a sectional title as a sophomore, wasn’t thrilled with the 77 she posted at last week’s district tournament.
“These last two weeks, I was hitting the ball pretty well. But last week, my putting and short game were horrendous,” she said. “Today, my chipping wasn’t the best, but I made some pretty good par saves out there and I had a few birdie putts that I made, too. I felt a lot more comfortable with my game.”
Lindbergh junior Sofia Gamayo and St. Joseph’s senior Grace Aromando tied for second with matching 75s.
Gamayo, who played in the same foursome as her good friend Solovic, will make her third consecutive state appearance in as many tries.
“I was kind of nervous this year because the competition is a lot harder, but I just tried to stick to my game,” Gamayo said. “Everything was clicking today. My approach shots were rough, but my putting was kind of saving me.”
Aromando will head to state for a fourth successive season.
“This course is a little bit more difficult for me. I hit my driver twice today and I like to hit my driver,” said Aromando, who will play at Seminole State College in Sanford, Fla. “It was just a lot of grinding today.”
Aromando was one of five St. Joseph's golfers to shoot in the 70s. The Angels shot 305 as a team to finish 34 strokes ahead of Jackson, which nabbed the second state qualifying spot.
It was the second consecutive sectional title and third in the last four years for St. Joseph's, which has won the last three state titles and a state record-tying eight overall.
“I’m ecstatic because this team is my little family. They’re some of my best friends,” Aromando said. “I’m so excited for next weekend. It’s going to be filled with tears and happiness, and it’s going to be so good.”
Junior Nicole Rallo and her sophomore sister Mia both fired a 76, while junior Drew Nienhaus and sophomore Isabella Arro each carded a 78.
Despite five golfers in the 70s and a team score just a shade above 300, St. Joseph's considered it a so-so day by its lofty standards. With all their success the last three years, the Angels know where they need their games to be heading into next week.
“You can’t play well every time. That’s the thing with golf. You can have your off days. If you can still win and have an off day, then that’s good,” St. Joseph's coach Carol Fromuth said. “I think our kids are really going to practice the next three days and then we go down Saturday and play, and then practice in Sunday, so they don’t have to play three days in a row. That’s the way we’ve been doing it for a long time. It seems to work real well.”
Parkway Central (352) finished third as a team and had a pair of individual qualifiers in junior sisters Campbell and Amelia Marino, who had an 83 and 85, respectively.
Summit came in fourth with a 359, but got its top three golfers through individually in juniors Danika Stilwell (79), Isabelle Thrall (87) and Katie Schreiner (88).
Seven other area golfers, including Solovic and Gamayo, also booked a trip to Bolivar.
The other five individual state qualifiers were Pattonville senior Momo Kikuchi (79), Kirkwood junior Morgan Gindler (80), Ladue junior Grace Claney (82), Westminster sophomore Ellie Johnson (85) and Incarnate Word senior Catherine Salem (87).
