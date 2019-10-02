Seckman's Claire Solovic watches her tee shot on the 12th hole during the 2019 Suburban Conference Yellow Pool Golf Tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Crescent Farms Golf Club in Crescent, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lafayette's Brooke Biermann watches her tee shot on the 12th hole during the 2019 Suburban Conference Yellow Pool Golf Tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Crescent Farms Golf Club in Crescent, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Seckman's Claire Solovic studies her line during the 2019 Suburban Conference Yellow Pool Golf Tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Crescent Farms Golf Club in Crescent, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lafayette's Brooke Biermann puts her tee into the hard ground on the 12th tee box during the 2019 Suburban Conference Yellow Pool Golf Tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Crescent Farms Golf Club in Crescent, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Summit's Danika Stilwell tracks her tee shot on the 12th hole during the 2019 Suburban Conference Yellow Pool Golf Tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Crescent Farms Golf Club in Crescent, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Summit's Katherine Schreiner watches a fairway shot during the 2019 Suburban Conference Yellow Pool Golf Tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Crescent Farms Golf Club in Crescent, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Summit's Katherine Schreiner hits from a bunker during the 2019 Suburban Conference Yellow Pool Golf Tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Crescent Farms Golf Club in Crescent, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lafayette's Caroline Boyette hits from the rough during the 2019 Suburban Conference Yellow Pool Golf Tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Crescent Farms Golf Club in Crescent, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Eureka's Jullian Oligschlaeger hits a fairway shot during the 2019 Suburban Conference Yellow Pool Golf Tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Crescent Farms Golf Club in Crescent, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Marquette's Peyton Cusick checks out her line during the 2019 Suburban Conference Yellow Pool Golf Tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Crescent Farms Golf Club in Crescent, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lafayette's Brooke Biermann takes aim during the 2019 Suburban Conference Yellow Pool Golf Tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Crescent Farms Golf Club in Crescent, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Summit's Danika Stilwell hits an approach shot during the 2019 Suburban Conference Yellow Pool Golf Tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Crescent Farms Golf Club in Crescent, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Eureka coach Lauren Schoellhorn (right) talks with Marissa Payne during the 2019 Suburban Conference Yellow Pool Golf Tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Crescent Farms Golf Club in Crescent, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Summit's Isabell Thrall watches her approach shot during the 2019 Suburban Conference Yellow Pool Golf Tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Crescent Farms Golf Club in Crescent, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
EUREKA — Claire Solovic and Brooke Biermann have waged plenty of spirited battles on the golf course over the years.
Add Wednesday to the list.
Solovic, a Seckman senior, and Biermann, a Lafayette junior, finished 1-2 at the conference tournament for the third successive season, as Solovic fired an even-par 71 to edge Biermann by one stroke in the Suburban Conference Yellow Pool Championships at Crescent Farms Golf Club.
“It’s been fun. It’s always fun to go out there and have somebody to compete against, for sure,” Solovic said.
“We’ve been competing against each other since we were like 9 (years old). I feel like we’re old ladies,” Biermann said with a laugh. “So, we’re used to it. It’s always a battle no matter what, so it’s always fun.”
Solovic nipped Biermann by one stroke two years ago when it was then the Suburban West Conference tournament at The Links at Dardenne. Last year, Biermann topped Solovic by a comfortable eight strokes to win the first Suburban Yellow Pool title.
Grouped together for what is now surely more times than either can remember, the duo returned to the scene of last year’s battle at Crescent Farms for Wednesday’s matchup. Biermann added a stroke to last year’s total, while Solovic shaved off eight.
Even so, she wasn’t terribly pleased with her game this time around.
“Honestly, I wasn’t too happy with how I was hitting, for the most part,” Solovic said. “And my putting ... I didn’t really make a single putt until the 17th and 18th hole, which was quite annoying.”
Biermann also was not satisfied with her showing.
“I definitely feel like I played really, really poorly out there today. I didn’t think I was sharp around any part of my game,” she said. “Of course it’s frustrating, but if anything, it motivates me more. I’d much rather have it happen here than something bigger.”
The conference title came down to the wire, as Solovic birdied the final two holes, while Biermann had bogeys on her final two.
“It’s fun to watch those two battle it out,” Lafayette coach Katrina Clark said. “They’re both really good players. It’s just who’s going to have the best game that day.”
While the battle between Solovic and Biermann has been one between friends, the battle for the top team finish Wednesday was a familial one.
Summit compiled a team score of 338 on its home course to get past Lafayette by just five strokes, allowing Falcons coach Corey Choate to have big brother bragging rights over Clark at the next family gathering.
“We’ve played them three or four times and that’s actually the biggest gap it’s been, I think. They obviously have a very good team,” Choate said. “It’s always good to get your little sister, too. It always ticks her off a little bit.”
The Falcons were the only team to have three golfers finish in the top seven individually, as juniors Danika Stilwell (75, third place), Isabelle Thrall (79, fifth) and Katie Schreiner (83, seventh) led the charge for Summit’s third straight conference crown.
“The kids are very excited and it’s the same group of kids really,” Choate said. “Our three juniors have been really solid. They’re all three good players, so if one has a bad day, the other two can pick them up. And our two seniors (Megan Wiley and Maddy Mayer) have been improving steadily the whole year, so that makes a big difference.”
The Lancers had a tournament-high four golfers win individual medals (top 15) with sophomore Caitlin Przybylski (88) joining Biermann in the top 10 with a ninth-place finish.
“I was pretty pleased,” Clark said. “Last year, we actually struggled out here at Crescent, but I feel like today was a step in the right direction. Summit’s a tough team. They put up really low scores in their top three and that’s hard to compete with.”
If Solovic and Biermann are to have any more matchups on the high school level, it will have to be at the Class 2 tournament in three weeks.
Seckman is slated to play in the Class 2 District 1 tournament Oct. 9 at The Links of Dardenne, while Lafayette will participate in the Class 2 District 3 tournament Tuesday right back at Crescent Farms. Those district assignments mean the duo won’t see each other at sectionals either.
Barring something completely unforeseen, Solovic and Biermann should both make a return appearance at state, a place they have both seen immense success.
After Solovic tied for the state title as a freshman, she and Biermann have been — you guessed it — neck and neck the last two years. In 2017, Solovic was third and Biermann fourth, as they were separated by just one stroke. Last year, Biermann finished second, four strokes ahead of third-place Solovic, who will play next year at the University of Central Missouri.
“It’s going to be so weird,” Biermann said. “We’ve been playing with each other for years, but it just goes by so fast. It’s been an awesome ride so far. I would not change anything.”
