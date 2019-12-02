Southwestern 2019 girls golf all-conference:
FIRST TEAM
Elizabeth Henken, sr., O'Fallon
Nicole Johnson, fr., Edwardsville
Dylan Kirchoff, jr., O'Fallon
Riley Lewis, so., Edwardsville
Reagan Martin, fr., O'Fallon
Briana McMinn, sr., O'Fallon
SECOND TEAM
Chloe Davidson, jr., O'Fallon
Brooke Haas, sr., Belleville East
Natalie Messinger, jr., Alton
Kelly Short, sr., O'Fallon
Charli Thurlow, sr., Belleville West
Maddie Vanderheyden, so., O'Fallon
THIRD TEAM
Riley Burns, jr., Edwardsville
Grace Daech, so., Edwardsville
Hannah Davis, sr., Belleville East
Nina Goodrich, sr., Belleville West
Destiny Johnson, sr., Collinsville
Grace Meade, sr., O'Fallon
Gretchen Rudolf, jr., Belleville West