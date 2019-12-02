Subscribe: $5 for 5 months!

Southwestern 2019 girls golf all-conference:

FIRST TEAM

Elizabeth Henken, sr., O'Fallon

Nicole Johnson, fr., Edwardsville

Dylan Kirchoff, jr., O'Fallon

Riley Lewis, so., Edwardsville

Reagan Martin, fr., O'Fallon

Briana McMinn, sr., O'Fallon

SECOND TEAM

Chloe Davidson, jr., O'Fallon

Brooke Haas, sr., Belleville East

Natalie Messinger, jr., Alton

Kelly Short, sr., O'Fallon

Charli Thurlow, sr., Belleville West

Maddie Vanderheyden, so., O'Fallon

THIRD TEAM

Riley Burns, jr., Edwardsville

Grace Daech, so., Edwardsville

Hannah Davis, sr., Belleville East

Nina Goodrich, sr., Belleville West

Destiny Johnson, sr., Collinsville

Grace Meade, sr., O'Fallon

Gretchen Rudolf, jr., Belleville West

