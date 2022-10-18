St. Joseph's Andrews' runner-up finish leads contingent of six area Class 4 all-staters

JOPLIN — Rylie Andrews knew a state title might be too far out of reach after the opening round, so she really wanted a runner-up finish.

The St. Joseph's senior just missed a long birdie putt late Tuesday afternoon that would have given her sole possession of second place, but she was still able to be part of a three-way tie for second at the Class 4 girls golf state tournament at Twin Hills Golf & Country Club.

Andrews finished with a two-day total of 8-over-par 152 (carding a 76 each day) to come in with the same score as fellow Missouri State commit Tierney Baumstark of Rock Bridge, as well as Springfield Catholic senior Lyla Louderbaugh.

That trio finished six strokes behind Class 4 champion Maya McVey of Blue Springs South, who came into the final round with a five-stroke lead after a 2-under 70 in Monday's opening round and led by as many as 10 strokes at one point Tuesday.

“Overall, I'm really happy with the way I played both days,” Andrews said. “It was just super exciting for it all to come together.”

Andrews, who was one of six area players to achieve all-state status (top 15), had a rough start to the final round with a 6-over 41 on the front nine, but she rebounded to post a 1-under 35 on the back nine to finish her high school career on a high note.

Andrews' strong back nine was fueled by a birdie on the par-3 11th Hole after nearly sinking a hole-in-one. She also birdied the par-4 No. 17 and nearly did so on the par-3 18th Hole, but just missed on a long putt.

“Yesterday, I finished out my round well, so I wanted to start it out again how I finished it,” she said. “That didn't happen, but my back nine was really good, so I'm just glad that I finished out my last nine holes of high school golf that way. One under on the back was definitely a good way to finish it.”

The runner-up finish marked the second straight top-10 state effort for Andrews after she tied McVey for eighth last season.

“This is her first year of really being healthy because she had a lot of growing problems early on, but she came through and worked hard at it,” St. Joe's coach Carol Fromuth said. “She had the fortitude to do it and she likes to practice, which is good.”

Andrews was joined in the individual top 10 by her teammate, sophomore KC Lenox, who carded a 13-over 157 to finish in sixth place.

Lenox missed the all-state cut by just one stroke last year, but she was safely in by 10 strokes this time around.

“I was honestly just trying to focus on every stroke counts,” she said.

Lenox finished five strokes higher in the final round than she did Monday, as she matched Monday's front nine with a 40, but her 41 on the back nine Tuesday was higher than her 36 in the opening round.

“This was my highest round of the season,” she said. “My putting was awful. I had like nine three-putts. It was really bad, but I was really trying to stay focused. It was a mess, but I finished.”

Lafayette sophomore Addy Surber nabbed her second straight all-state finish and second consecutive 11th-place showing with a two-day total of 161.

“I had a rough first day, so I wasn't looking for anything crazy special,” she said. “But, I'm very proud of myself for making all-state again.”

Surber struggled to a 45 on her final nine holes Monday to finish with an opening-round 84, but she bounced back to post a 38-39-77 on Tuesday.

“I knew how to put myself around the course more,” she said. “I was a little frustrated after Day 1, but it's understandable because you're gonna have those days sometimes in golf. You have good days and you have bad days. You can never really predict what's gonna happen. But, I was very happy with how I finished.”

St. Joe's junior Isabella Buckley and Marquette senior Peyton Cusick were part of a trio of players one shot behind Surber in a tie for 12th.

Buckley just missed out on being the Angels' No. 5 player at state last season, so she savored the chance to not only play at state this year but come home with an individual medal.

“I'm really proud of myself and all the work that I put in over the winter and summer,” she said. “I think closing my summer out good and doing good in districts really helped me push through this weekend.”

Buckley posted four double-bogeys over her first nine holes in the final round to shoot a 44 at the turn, but she had just one double, along with one birdie and one bogey, on the back nine to finish with a 38.

“My ball-striking and my irons gave me good proximity to the hole and then I would two-putt for a par a lot of the time, so that was nice,” she said.

Cusick was playing her final round of competitive golf Tuesday after deciding not to play in college and instead focus on her academics at Nebraska.

“Well, I cried a few times,” she said. “That (the final round ever) was part of it and then I swear I couldn't hit a fairway and I couldn't stay on a green. Every single shot would roll off and I don't know how that's even possible.”

Cusick was nothing if not consistent over her two days at Twin Hills. She posted matching rounds of 40 on Monday and followed that up with matching 41s on Tuesday.

“Overall, I wished I could have played better, but I'm not disappointed,” she said. “It's my last year and it doesn't go anywhere. My overall goal was to try to win, but that part didn't happen so my goal then was to keep a decent attitude and make all-state.”

After a two-day total of 166 netted her a 22nd-place finish last season, Lindbergh sophomore Reese Reinhardt again posted a 166 this year, but that was good enough to secure a spot in 15th place, just one stroke ahead of two other area players in Francis Howell junior Brooke Inchiostro and Eureka junior Emma Parker.

“It feels great to get a medal after I missed it last year. I'm only 15th, but 15 gets it,” Reinhardt said. “There's definitely room for improvement always, but I'm happy.”

Reinhardt got that final all-state spot thanks to a big improvement on her opening-round score. After posting an 87 on Monday that included a front-nine 48 that featured six bogeys and three double-bogeys, she started on that same front nine Tuesday with a 40 that helped her shave eight strokes off her overall score with a final-round 79.