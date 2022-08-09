St. Joseph's Buckley hangs on to capture Gateway PGA Junior Final girls title

O'FALLON, Mo. — Isabella Buckley found herself in an unfamiliar position Tuesday morning.

The St. Joseph's junior-to-be teed off for the final round of the two-day Gateway PGA Junior Tour Final Championship at WingHaven Country Club with a four-shot lead. Buckley not only hung on to the lead but she extended it to a final margin of six strokes with a two-day total of 3-over-par 147 to win the 18-Hole Girls 15-18 Division championship.

“I tried to block it out,” Buckley said. “This is the first time this has ever happened to me where I comfortably had the lead going into day 2, so I just had to forget about (Monday), take it hole by hole and not worry about what the other girls were shooting.”

Lafayette sophomore-to-be Addy Surber was the one who was four shots behind to start the day and she's the one who ended up six shots back after a two-day total of 9-over 153.

“There was nothing special about it, which I think is what made the score not as good as I wanted it to be,” she said. “But overall, I played OK. I wasn't too happy after both the rounds, but I had fun playing in it.”

Francis Howell sophomore-to-be Hannah Mottert picked up the third-place plaque with a two-day total of 154, just one shot behind Surber. Mottert carded a 76 in the final round to improve on her 78 from Monday.

“My goal is always to do better the second day,” she said. “My short game was really good (Monday) and I wanted to carry it over into today. Everything was just kind of working. I had a couple of lip-outs, but I think I made up for it with some really good, long putts.”

Buckley is a member at WingHaven, so she had an advantage in the tournament and she used it to the fullest.

“I know the course well and I knew going into it I had a really good opportunity to shoot well,” she said. “I think I had an advantage. I knew the speeds of the greens, which helped me with my putting.”

Buckley also improved her driving, which is an aspect of her game she had been working on recently.

“My driving really helped me,” she said. “I got a new driver and it's not really been working. So, I worked on it this week and it really improved on the course.”

Surber said there are many aspects to her game that she'd still like to work on.

“Everything was quite average, so that was the frustrating part,” she said. “My putting wasn't working as well as I wanted, but I was hitting some fairways consistently.”

All of the girls in the 15-18 division are starting their fall high school seasons this week and the top three finishers hope to use their good performance as a nice springboard right into the season.

Buckley did not play in the postseason during the Angels' run to their sixth successive state championship last fall, but with the graduations of standouts Mia Rallo and Izzy Arro, she figures to be a key part of the mix for St. Joe's attempt at No. 7 this fall.

“We're losing two big dogs in Mia and Izzy, so I need to really step up and so do the others,” Buckley said. “I think doing this the past two days has really helped my confidence and showed that I can step up to the occasion.

Surber finished 11th in Class 4 last season as a freshman, so her strong finish at WingHaven should be a boost for her early season with the Lancers.

“It's my last tournament before the high school season and this helped out because now I'm ready to go,” she said. “I didn't know what I was doing freshman year, so I feel better now going into it with a year under me.”

Mottert also had a strong first season of high school golf with a tie for 20th at the Class 4 state tourney and she's raring to go after a solid last few months.