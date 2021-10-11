St. Joseph's claims seventh district team title in a row; Marquette's Cusick wins medalist honors

TROY, Mo. — Peyton Cusick kept checking the ominous weather forecast over the weekend to figure out the possible status of Monday's Class 4 District 2 girls golf tournament.
“We were looking at it and keeping pretty close track on it because we weren't sure if it was going to be moved to (Tuesday), so I e-mailed all my teachers saying I might not be in class Tuesday,” the Marquette junior said. “I woke up this morning and it was clear and there had been no rain, but right when I'm leaving it starts pouring. I knew it would be a long day, but I said, 'I've got this.' ”
Cusick and the 55 other golfers who teed off at soggy Woods Fort Golf Course were met with rain and later wind and more rain, but Cusick overcome all the adversity to fire a 4-over-par 76 and win her first district championship.
“It feels really good,” Cusick said. “I was pretty confident coming into it, but I was also a little nervous because there's a lot on the line. I knew I was going to make it, but I wanted to have a good round to make it to state.”
Cusick's day at Woods Fort included two birdies and six bogeys, as she shot a 3-over 39 on the front nine and a 1-over 37 on the back nine to finish strong.
“I wouldn't say anything was working amazing,” she said. “I just kept it in bounds, never had any penalties. My putting wasn't the greatest, but the greens are pretty tricky because there's so much roll-out. I kind of just played to the best of my ability.”
With consecutive wins in the conference and district tournaments, Cusick heads to next week's state tournament with major momentum as she tries to nail down her first all-state finish (top 15) after missing it by one stroke last fall.
“I know I'm against some pretty good competition, so winning and gaining some momentum definitely gives me some confidence to know I can do it again next week,” she said.
St. Joseph's senior Mia Rallo carded a 78 to finish two shots behind Cusick.
Rallo's Angels teammates Izzy Arro (83) and Rylie Andrews (84) also came in under 90, but that was it. The other 52 players all posted scores higher than 90.
Due to the tough conditions and higher-than-normal scores, the cutoff for a state berth turned out to be 98.
“The conditions were brutal,” Rallo said. “I'm so proud of everyone for pushing through and not giving up because there were times out there where it was very difficult.”
St. Joseph's compiled a team score of 335 to win its seventh consecutive district title. The Angels will now shoot for their record-extending sixth successive state title at the Class 4 tournament, which is Oct. 18-19 at Rivercut Golf Course in Springfield.
“The course itself on a nice day is enough challenge because of all the blind shots that are out there,” St. Joseph's coach Carol Fromuth said. “So I thought we came through fine.”
Paced by Cusick's stellar showing, Marquette posted a team score of 366 to snare the second and final state team berth by just five strokes over Timberland's 371.
“My freshman year, it was just me, and then we had two others last year,” Cusick said. “It's pretty nice. I like all my teammates, so hopefully we can do well at state.”
Only the top four scores from district team champions and runners-up were guaranteed to be part of the state squad. If either team's fifth player also fell within the top 12 individuals that were not among those eight Angels or Mustangs, that golfer would move on to state as well.
Such was the case for St. Joe's senior Ellie Davenport, who came in with a 92 to safely fall well under the cut and join Rallo, Arro, Andrews and KC Lenox (90) for the title defense.
The fifth spot in the vaunted Angels postseason lineup came down to Davenport and sophomore Isabella Buckley, but Davenport survived the competition and then thrived at districts to earn her first spot on a state team in her final chance.
“I was just trying to come out and have fun, just play as well as I could,” Davenport said. “When I came in, they all gave me a hug and they were like, 'You did so good.' Watching them practice everyday and work as hard as they can has definitely encouraged me to do as well I can and work to get better.”
Fromuth was excited for Davenport to get a crack at playing at state.
“We had four going for one spot pretty much,” Fromuth said. “For a senior to do that was sort of fun. I'm thrilled that she finally gets to go.”
Marquette got four of its five through, as Cusick will be joined by teammates Amanda Tichenor (92), Lauren Prys (99) and Miranda Linenbroker (99) for the Mustangs' first team trip to state since 2016.
“It's really exciting because everybody kind of had to do their part today,” Mustangs coach Kyle Devine said. “Peyton did phenomenal, obviously, and did exactly what we knew she was capable of. And then those back-end girls were able to do their thing. Amanda Tichenor had an amazing 92 on a day where you have terrible weather.”