St. Joseph's claims seventh district team title in a row; Marquette's Cusick wins medalist honors

TROY, Mo. — Peyton Cusick kept checking the ominous weather forecast over the weekend to figure out the possible status of Monday's Class 4 District 2 girls golf tournament.

“We were looking at it and keeping pretty close track on it because we weren't sure if it was going to be moved to (Tuesday), so I e-mailed all my teachers saying I might not be in class Tuesday,” the Marquette junior said. “I woke up this morning and it was clear and there had been no rain, but right when I'm leaving it starts pouring. I knew it would be a long day, but I said, 'I've got this.' ”

Cusick and the 55 other golfers who teed off at soggy Woods Fort Golf Course were met with rain and later wind and more rain, but Cusick overcome all the adversity to fire a 4-over-par 76 and win her first district championship.

“It feels really good,” Cusick said. “I was pretty confident coming into it, but I was also a little nervous because there's a lot on the line. I knew I was going to make it, but I wanted to have a good round to make it to state.”

Cusick's day at Woods Fort included two birdies and six bogeys, as she shot a 3-over 39 on the front nine and a 1-over 37 on the back nine to finish strong.