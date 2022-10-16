St. Joseph's enjoying dog days leading up to quest for seventh successive state title

As it usually does during the season, the St. Joseph's golf team will have a special visitor with them when they make yet another trip to the Class 4 girls golf state tournament this week.

“Joey,” the stuffed green basset hound, will be at Twin Hills Golf & Country Club on Monday and Tuesday to lend the Angels some inspiration and some timely advice.

“I breed basset hounds, so we've had Joey around for a long time,” St. Joe's coach Carol Fromuth said. “They have to read what he has to say every match or every tournament.”

Joey's messages are always uplifting to the confidence of the Angels players before they hit the course for each round.

“It's usually like 'Fairways and greens. Pars are good.' All of those kinds of things,” St. Joe's junior Catherine Cronin said. “And it also says 'Breath Pawsitive.' It's a positive dog.”

The Angels will descend upon southwest Missouri with the intent of extending their record for consecutive state titles to seven. They will tee off at Twin Hills on a roll after winning their eighth successive district championship by a comfortable 26-stroke margin last week at The Golf Club of Wentzville.

“I'm just so proud of our team and all the work that they've done this whole season,” St. Joe's senior Riley Andrews said. “Everyone's been working so hard and been really strong mentally. Everyone is just excited to go out and play.”

Andrews has led the charge this season for the Angels with superb rounds of 1-under 69 at the Angel Classic and even-par 71 at the Class 4 District 1 Tournament to claim individual medalist honors at both events.

However it shakes out for Andrews on the course, spectators likely will not be able to tell how her round is going by her demeanor.

“The best thing about Riley is you wouldn't know what's happening,” Fromuth said. “She just carries it well and goes back to her routine every single time exactly the same. I don't care if she would swing and miss, she would do the same thing over again. She's just so plugged in and I think that has helped her a lot.”

The last two St. Joe's state title teams had a dynamic senior duo as a 1-2 punch at the top of the lineup with Drew Nienhaus and Nicole Rallo in 2020 and Izzy Arro and Mia Rallo last season. But like Grace Aromando three years ago, Andrews is the lone senior leading a younger bunch of Angels to state.

“It's fun,” Andrews said. “I feel like we're not really different ages. We all kind of click really well.”

The rest of this season's state team for St. Joe's consists of two juniors, a sophomore and a freshman.

Fresh off a tie for third at districts, junior Isabella Buckley is pumped to get a chance to do more than just spectate after just missing out on claiming the No. 5 spot on last year's squad.

“I'm just excited I get to play this year,” she said.

Junior Catherine Cronin will play in her second state tourney, but first as an Angel after advancing to state with Marquette as a freshman, and she will get there after a season-best 77 netted her a fifth-place finish at districts.

“I love our team. We have so much fun together. There's a lot of pressure because I want to do so well for everybody, but I'm really excited and I think it'll be so fun,” Cronin said. “My confidence was kind of lost because the last few matches I'd been struggling and I felt bad because I felt like I was letting the team down. But, (districts) boosted my confidence a little bit.”

Sophomore KC Lenox just missed the all-state (top 15) cut last season by one stroke and she wasn't happy with her district performance last week, so she planned to practice hard in the seven days between districts and state.

“That gave me something to work on,” she said. “I'm excited. I'm looking forward to it.”

Freshman Maggie Drozda will also make the trip to Joplin after posting a solid 81 in the Angels' No. 5 spot at districts.

“I'm just really excited and proud that I was able to do this,” she said. “I'm just glad I have this opportunity.”

Eight was great for St. Joe's to accomplish at districts, but seven would be heaven when it comes to state.