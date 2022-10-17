St. Joseph's in command of Class 4 girls golf state tournament

JOPLIN — St. Joseph's players had a target team score in mind for Monday's first round of the Class 4 girls golf tournament thanks to a promise from their coach.

“She was going to dye her hair green if we shot under 305, but that didn't happen,” junior Catherine Cronin said of Angels coach Carol Fromuth. “It was very frustrating. That was the only thing keeping me going.”

The Angels didn't quite reach Fromuth's target score, but they did compile a first-round total of 321 and will take a 35-stroke lead into Tuesday's final round at Twin Hills Golf & Country Club.

St. Joseph's is seeking a state record-extending seventh consecutive team championship.

“I said coming in that if we had a 10- to 12-shot lead, I'd be happy,” Fromuth said. “Considering these conditions, we've had worse.”

The conditions were a main topic of conversation Monday and they promise to be again Tuesday.

Twin Hills was the only one of the four state tournament sites that began on time Monday. The other three were delayed due to frost.

Even with no delay, Class 4 golfers still had to deal with sometimes blustery winds and temperatures around 40 degrees leading to some higher scores, including an uncharacteristic 81 from defending individual champion Bailey Burkett of Liberty North.

“It was definitely very, very cold starting out,” St. Joseph's senior Rylie Andrews said. “The wind was definitely a factor, too. The gust was difficult to judge, like, 'Do I club up or not?' ”

But frost is in the forecast for Joplin for Monday night, and because of that the start of the second round will be delayed until 10:30 a.m.

“People that are in contention were the grinders and it's going to be even more so (Tuesday),” Marquette coach Gaylen Laster said. “It's going to be who has the mental toughness out here because it's not going to be perfect.”

Blue Springs South senior Maya McVey fired a 2-under 70 and will take a five-shot individual lead over Springfield Catholic senior Lyla Louderbaugh into Tuesday's final round.

Two St. Joseph's players are among three tied for third place after Andrews and sophomore KC Lenox each carded scores of 4-over-par 76.

Even though she and her teammate are six shots behind, Andrews feels like they're still in the mix for a state title when you take into account what should be more blustery and cold conditions Tuesday morning.

“I feel like it's kind of everybody's game with the individual thing,” she said. “Just starting a new day (Tuesday) feeding off the energy I had finishing up makes me hope for the best.”

Andrews, who had what she called a “colorful” round while winning last week's district tournament, had another eventful round Monday, especially a five-hole span between Nos. 10 and 14.

After a front nine in which she shot a 2-over 38, Andrews got back to even with a chip-in for an eagle on the par-5 10th hole.

“I holed out from 60 yards, so that was fun. That was a little adrenaline rush for me,” she said. “I wasn't sure how to react. Everyone in my group was laughing at me because I just kind of froze.”

But the momentum was swiped right back from Andrews when she had a double bogey on the par-3 11th hole.

“I just chose the wrong club and (the tee shot) went over the green,” she said. “And it's very difficult from down there. The grass is super thick and I kind of chunked it and doubled from there.”

Andrews followed those two holes with a bogey, double bogey and birdie, respectively, before finishing the day with four successive pars.

“After that second double, I was just kind of like, 'OK, I have four holes left and I'm just going to reset my mind,” she said. “So, overall, I'm happy with my end result.”

Lenox had a rough start Monday with three consecutive bogeys, but she rebounded to shoot just 1 over the rest of the round.

“I just couldn't hit any greens,” she said. “I hit two greens on the front and so I was just trying to make up and downs and trying to stay positive.”

Lenox made the turn at 4 over, but five pars, two birdies and two bogeys gave her strong final nine holes at even par.

“It was pretty boring, I guess. It wasn't anything spectacular or anything,” she said. “I think (Monday's) conditions will help me better prepare for (Tuesday).”

Angels junior Isabella Buckley enters the second round just on the cusp of the top 10 after a first-day 82 that included four double bogeys among a front nine of 44 before a solid 38 on the back nine.

“I have mixed feelings about my round,” she said. “If I would have started 2 over and ended with an 8 over, I'd be more mad. But I'm glad I stuck with it.”

Marquette senior Peyton Cusick couldn't even make it through her practice round at Twin Hills on Sunday.

“I don't know if it was food poisoning or if it was an allergic reaction, but I only got through nine holes sort of, although it was more like three or four holes,” she said.

Feeling better Monday, Cusick carded matching 4-over 40s on each nine in the first round to finish at 8-over 80, which was good for a seventh-place tie.

“It was pretty consistent, yeah. I wanted to play well, so I was kind of stressing out at the beginning, but then there were just a few holes here and there that just weren't my friend today,” she said. “It's state. I want to play well. I want to do well. I don't want to be laying in a hotel room throwing up.”

Similar to the way Andrews feels, Laster believes Cusick is still very much in the mix for a state title, despite her 10-shot deficit.

“I think it's wide open,” he said. “A 10-stroke difference can easily be made up on a day like (Tuesday) with the weather.”

Two other area players — Eureka junior Emma Parker and Lafayette sophomore Addy Surber — sit in a tie for 15th place, which would be enough for all-state status.

Three other area squads are among the nine schools also vying for the state team title. Francis Howell sits in fifth place after the first round, while Cor Jesu is seventh and Marquette is eighth.