St. Joseph's leaves no doubt in winning seventh consecutive state championship

JOPLIN — Carol Fromuth wrestled with a dilemma Tuesday morning.

“I don't know if I'd rather be one shot behind or 35 ahead going into the second day,” the St. Joseph's golf coach said.

The first scenario is what the Angels were presented with last season, trailing Liberty North by one stroke after the first round of the state tournament before rallying to win by 14 shots.

Missouri girls state tournaments Missouri's high school golf season wraps up Oct. 17-18 with four 36-hole state tournaments. Here are the scores 18 holes in.

The second scenario was the case at this year's Class 4 state tourney at Twin Hills Golf & Country Club, as St. Joseph's had a 35-stroke lead after Monday's first round.

The Angels didn't let up in Tuesday's final round and went home to St. Louis with a 59-stroke win over runner-up Blue Springs South. The Angels finished at 640 for the tournament, including a 319 over the final 18 holes.

St. Joseph's extended its state records for both consecutive state championships (seven) and overall titles (12). Its 59-shot victory was bigger than the previous six combined (52).

“To do it for seven years in a row with different people is really amazing,” said Fromuth, who has been at the helm for 10 of the 12 titles. “When you have talent, it helps.”

The Angels were the only team to have multiple players attain all-state status (top 15) and they had three in senior Rylie Andrews (tied for second), sophomore KC Lenox (sixth) and junior Isabella Buckley (tied for 12th).

“All of them had great mental game,” Angels assistant coach Melanie Wolf said. “They stayed in it, stayed focused and they got it done.”

Andrews, a Missouri State commit, is the lone senior on this year's squad and was a part of her third state title team in a row.

“It's obviously always the end goal starting from the beginning of the season,” she said. “So just for it to finally happen is so exciting.”

Lenox, who narrowly missed the all-state cut by one stroke last year and was more than happy to accept her individual medal this time around, said the current crop of Angels didn't necessarily feel any pressure to keep the title streak alive.

“I feel like everyone here is capable, so I don't think anyone was really worried about it,” she said. “If we all came out here and played our best, it was all going to be OK.”

Buckley was nearly the Angels' No. 5 player at state a year ago, but instead had to be a spectator. This year, she was grateful to be a big reason why her team won yet again.

“I'm really excited to be a part of this year's team because last year I didn't get the chance to,” she said. “So, it feels really good to actually contribute something.”

Junior Catherine Cronin fell just three shots short of making all-state individually, but more important to her was being a key contributor to this year's team after not being able to play varsity last year due to her transfer from Marquette.

“I'm glad to be with them this year,” she said. “It was a lot of fun and I love being a part of this team because we all have a really good time together.”

Maggie Drozda was the lone freshman to play on this year's St. Joseph's state team. Although her score wasn't used among the top four either day, Drozda was just thankful to be a part of the squad.

“I didn't play as well as I hoped, but I was just really glad to be here and have this experience,” she said. “Hopefully, I'll be able to contribute next year.”

The other team story of the day was Francis Howell, which won a team trophy (top-four finish) for just the third time and first since the 2011 squad tied for third.

“We've got our Missouri-shaped trophies for our district wins, but this Missouri is standing upright on its own and we're excited to display that at Howell,” Vikings coach Jason Ruth said.

Howell compiled a two-day total of 710 to finish fourth, just ahead of a pair of perennial state contenders in Springfield Catholic and Jackson. The Vikings finished their final round well before those two, making the wait for other scores to roll in a rather excruciating one.

“When went to Silo Ridge a few years back (2019), the girls improved on their Round 1 score by (a lot of) strokes, but I didn't need to wait for any hardware because I knew we were going to finish fifth,” Ruth said. “But today, it has been the longest 45 minutes to an hour-and-a-half of my life. I think the wait is the worst one I've had so far. It was brutal.”

The Vikings, who finished just three shots back of third-place Liberty North, saw an eight-stroke improvement over their first-round score.

“They asked me in the car for a pep talk and they never ask for pep talks, usually I just give them,” Ruth said. “So the pep talk was, 'Yes, it's colder today, but I think that's going to make you guys be a little more focused and play a little more conservative. Just go leave it all out on the course.' ”

As has been the case all season, the Vikings got steady performances up and down the lineup.

“My No. 5, Brooke Lewis, came in 14 strokes lower than she did (Monday) to be our fourth score today and then Brooke Inchiostro carded an 81 today that I think could have been even lower, so just really proud of that,” Ruth said. “And then the consistency from my senior Ellie (Garavaglia) to shave off three strokes and then Hannah (Mottert), the girl who was here last year and felt this, to shoot just one more than (Monday) was awesome.”

Ruth was excited about the top-four finish this season and is equally excited about the possibility of another strong showing again next year with just one senior graduating off this year's state team.

“Ellie is the one I'm the happiest for because she's a senior and she worked her butt off and she was super consistent all year in her four-spot,” Ruth said. “But I'd be lying if I said I wasn't looking forward to next season because four of them are coming back.”

Like the Vikings, St. Joseph's also only had one senior at state this year. Although losing a Division I talent like Andrews will be tough, she thinks her teammates will be up to the challenge of vying for an eighth consecutive title next fall.

“Absolutely,” she said. “We only lose one. Last year we lost three. So they have less stuff to make up.”

Cronin knows there will be big shoes to fill, though, as she and Buckley will be the Angels' senior leaders next season.