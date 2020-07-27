St. Joseph's Rallo sisters turn sibling rivalry into golf excellence

From who can save more money to who can hold on longer while tubing, Nicole and Mia Rallo will turn almost any activity into an intense competition.
And nowhere is that more evident than on the golf course.
As members of the St. Joseph’s girls golf team, Nicole, a senior, and Mia, a junior, have been instrumental in the most recent run of Class 2 state championships, partly due to their desire to outperform one another.
“You never want your younger sister to beat you and you always want to beat your older sister, so it’s always competitive,” junior Mia Rallo said.
Golf practices often require a monotonous repetition of drills, but whether on the driving range or on the practice green, Nicole and Mia Rallo devise mini-competitions to heighten the stakes.
“Whenever you’re practicing, you sometimes do the same (drills) over and over again, but we’re very competitive so we’re always pushing each other to be our best at all times,” Mia Rallo said.
Their desire to outdo one another has driven the Rallo sisters to improve their skills as golfers. But their unwavering support for one another has propelled each to earn a place among the top golfers in the area.
That sisterly bond was evident during the final two rounds of the three-day St. Louis Junior golf tournament July 16 at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course in Alton.
Both earned spots in the 24-player field through excellent play this summer and both played solid rounds on the first day. But Nicole struggled in the second round, shooting an uncharacteristic nine-over-par 81.
Her sister Mia was playing in the group directly behind her and could see her sister’s round unraveling in front of her.
“Whenever I’m struggling, I just think, ‘I hope Nicole is playing better,’ and I feel like she does the same for me,” Mia Rallo said. “If I watch her hit a good a shot (when she is struggling), I’ll make sure to say, ‘Great shot,’ and we’ll keep moving.”
The next day, the roles were reversed. Nicole played in the group directly behind Mia, who was celebrating her birthday. While Nicole cruised through the front side at 2-under, she had an up-close look at one of Mia’s worst rounds of the summer.
“From what I saw, she did not play her best and I was thinking, ‘Give her a break, it’s her 16th birthday,’” Nicole Rallo said.
But for the Rallo sisters, one poor performance rarely snowballs into another, partly due to how supportive they are when the other struggles.
“We’re very competitive, but we respect each other and when something goes wrong, we don’t nitpick. We have that sister bond and we help each other bounce back,” Nicole Rallo said.
The Rallo sisters are hoping the St. Joseph’s fall golf season will progress as scheduled. Nicole is searching for her fourth consecutive championship ring and Mia is looking for her third. The ability to compete together for the past three years has made those team championships even sweeter.
“Having my sister by my side is one of my favorite things because I get to share these moments with family,” Nicole Rallo said.
Nicole has verbally committed to play golf at Central Missouri University. Mia is strongly considering joining her the following year.
“I love being on a team with (Nicole) and practicing with her every day. (Central Missouri) is definitely on my radar and one of my top choices right now,” Mia Rallo said.
But as questions swirl about the logistics of a fall sports season, the Rallo sisters continue to raise the stakes in even the most mundane activities in an effort to maintain their competitive edge.
“I have my biggest competitor inside my house, and it’s one of the nicest things. It makes us better,” Nicole Rallo said.
