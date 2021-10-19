St. Joseph's storms to sixth consecutive team state championship

“We talked about it before we went out and I think everyone today just kind of went out there and kept their confidence and tried to have nerves of steel,” Andrews said.

Senior Ellie Davenport had a strong opening round 79. She fell back a bit Tuesday with an 86 but was still thrilled to contribute to a team championship in her final season with the Angels.

“Definitely not as happy with how I did (Tuesday), but I think just knowing how I did (Monday) and I how contributed makes me feel a lot better.” Davenport said. “It's just so cool knowing that no other team has been able to do that and just being able to see all of our hard work pay off is just amazing.”

Freshman KC Lenox carded an 80 in the final round to slightly improve upon her first-round 82 and snagged a team title in her first year donning the green and white.

“After hole 15, I was 3 over, and that's pretty good for me, so I was excited. Then, I hit (out of bounds) on 16 and I had a pretty rough hole. I parred 17 and I was happy about that. And then on 18, I hit it in (to water) twice, so that wasn't good,” Lenox said. “I was just trying to keep it together knowing every stroke counts because last year St. Joe's won by one stroke, so that one stroke really makes a difference.”