St. Joseph's storms to sixth consecutive team state championship

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Mia Rallo wasn't going to let her team go down without a fight.
After her uncharacteristic score of 10-over-par 82 in Monday's first round of the Missouri Class 4 girls golf state tournament contributed to St. Joseph's Academy trailing Liberty North by one stroke in the team standings, Rallo bore down and went to work in Tuesday's final round at Rivercut Golf Course.
The senior standout tied two other players for the best second-round score with a 1-over 73 and she had her teammates ended up pulling off their ultimate goal of extending their state record with a sixth consecutive team championship. The Angels compiled a team score of 307 on Tuesday to combine with Monday's 309 for a two-day total of 616, which was 14 strokes better than Liberty North's runner-up 630.
“I was really nervous going into it because we had a lot of big competition, but the fact that we did I feel like we can now sit down and breathe,” Rallo said. “Maybe even drop a tear because what we did was actually incredible.”
Rallo joins her sister, Nicole, and two other former St. Joseph's standouts in Grace Aromando and Drew Nienhaus as four-time state team champions. Aromando is a 2020 St. Joseph's graduate, and Nienhaus is a 2021 graduate.
“Being a four-year all-stater and a four-time team champion just means everything,” said Rallo, who achieved all-state state (top 15) with a 10th place individual finish. “It was one of my bigger goals.”
For only the second time during the current six-year run atop the state golf scene, the Angels trailed after the first day of state, albeit by just one stroke to the Eagles.
“They knew they had a job to do,” St. Joseph's coach Carol Fromuth said.
Just as they did against Notre Dame de Sion in 2017 — one year before their current crop of seniors were in high school — the Angels came from behind and much of it had to do with second-day improvement of its leader.
“It just shows how we're able to grind,” Rallo said. “Coming from behind just gave us an edge. Being behind by one was a different feeling because it's like, 'Man, we've got to get going.' I feel like it kind of put some good nerves on us to make everyone do better.”
Senior Izzy Arro had a spectacular two days at Rivercut with a 1-under 71 in the first round and a 77 on the final day to finish as the individual runner-up.
“We all stepped up and we knew we needed to get it done,” Arro said. “We were only one stroke behind and they're a good team with good players, but to come out here and all play our best is great.”
Junior Rylie Andrews made it three top-10 individual finishes for the Angels with a consistent 77 each day for a two-day total of 154 to make it two successive team titles for her. She tied for eighth.
“We talked about it before we went out and I think everyone today just kind of went out there and kept their confidence and tried to have nerves of steel,” Andrews said.
Senior Ellie Davenport had a strong opening round 79. She fell back a bit Tuesday with an 86 but was still thrilled to contribute to a team championship in her final season with the Angels.
“Definitely not as happy with how I did (Tuesday), but I think just knowing how I did (Monday) and I how contributed makes me feel a lot better.” Davenport said. “It's just so cool knowing that no other team has been able to do that and just being able to see all of our hard work pay off is just amazing.”
Freshman KC Lenox carded an 80 in the final round to slightly improve upon her first-round 82 and snagged a team title in her first year donning the green and white.
“After hole 15, I was 3 over, and that's pretty good for me, so I was excited. Then, I hit (out of bounds) on 16 and I had a pretty rough hole. I parred 17 and I was happy about that. And then on 18, I hit it in (to water) twice, so that wasn't good,” Lenox said. “I was just trying to keep it together knowing every stroke counts because last year St. Joe's won by one stroke, so that one stroke really makes a difference.”
The first-round top four of Liberty North, St. Joseph's, Jackson and Rock Bridge looked like they would be locked into those top four team spots in some order by the time Tuesday came to an end, but a funny thing happened on the way to that lock.
Rock Bridge struggled as a team in the final round and Lafayette came roaring back to completely erase its 18-stroke deficit to start the day. The Lancers moved into fourth in the race for the final team trophy before it finally swung back the Bruins' way one last time, enabling them to edge Lafayette by just two strokes.
“At the beginning of the day, fourth place looked pretty unrealistic. Then, all of a sudden, we've got it, and then it's back and forth,” Lancers coach Katrina Clark said. “It was very stressful. But you have to let the girls play and let it be whatever it's going to be. Rock Bridge, I'm sure, was in a similar situation. This one definitely hurts. But I'm really proud of the girls.”
The Lafayette quartet of freshman Addy Surber and seniors Grace Stafford, Caroline Boyette and Kate Worley compiled a two-day team score of 689 to finish a solid season in which the Lancers didn't know what to expect after the graduation of former state champion and three-time All-Metro player of the year Brooke Biermann, who is now at Michigan State.
“It still just kind of stings. Man, two strokes. I would have rather lost by 20, but all in all fifth place is pretty good, especially after losing a really good player,” Clark said. “After Day 1, I knew a couple of the girls definitely didn't have their best stuff. We said if we leave here tomorrow posting a number we're proud of, no matter what happens, we'll feel good.”
Area schools held down the three spots directly behind Lafayette, as Timberland (700), Cor Jesu (705) and Marquette (725) finished sixth, seventh and eighth, respectively.
For St. Joseph's, it's the end of another era with the graduation of Rallo, Arro and Davenport, leaving players like Andrews, Lenox, Marquette transfer Catherine Cronin and some JV players to step into the mix in a quest for a seventh straight title next season.
“Showing what they did today just proves they've got this,” Rallo said. “If they just stay focused and work like they always do, they're going to take a shot at seven.”