State champion St. Joseph's top three golfers forge different paths to next level

“The team dynamic is amazing. It reminds me a lot of my high school team,” she said. “Very, very close competition within the team. It worked great for all of us and that’s something I was really into.”

Rallo said the NCAA Division II level should be a perfect fit for her.

“My whole college recruiting process, I was never really worried about going D-II, D-I, juco. It never really mattered,” she said. “The whole thing in general just felt like the best fit for me. It was a place I can really see myself being successful.”

All three players have experience playing in events outside of high school, including the Accelerated Golf Tour, which Fromuth started in 2001, and is the tour administrator.

“They all have played in that and it’s just very beneficial for your resume that you have played in two-day tournaments at good courses,” Fromuth said. “In the summertime is when you become a golfer, not during your season. You can really make a huge change in your ability because you only have yourself to worry about and you need to really bear down and practice.”

Fromuth said the AGT is still planning on playing its seven-event schedule this summer, starting June 24-25, at Aberdeen Golf Club in Eureka.