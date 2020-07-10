Sulin's blast helps Illusions get back on winning track

Sulin’s long blast to right-center field was the biggest blow of the day for the Illusions.

“Right from the start, I thought I hit it pretty solid,” Sulin said.

Kollack says Sulin has been getting the job done all season long.

“She’s the type of player that whatever she does, she does it with swag and confidence,” Kollack said. “She could strike out and she’ll say, “I did that on purpose.” It’s just the kind of attitude she has.”

Seitz got the ball rolling with a leadoff single in the first. Klair Krebel and Pecoraro also reached safely. All three came around to score on wild pitches.

Marquardt pumped the lead to 7-0 with her two-run drive hit in the third.

Stichling brought the Heat to within 8-4 with a long blast to dead center in the fourth.

But Pecoraro, who attends Fox, answered with a run-scoring hit to push the lead to five before Sulin unloaded with her round-tripper.

“I thought we did a real good job of being patient and swinging at our own pitches,” Kollack said. “They made a lot of adjustments too, which was good to see.”