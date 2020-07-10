Sulin's blast helps Illusions get back on winning track

ST. CHARLES — The St. Louis Illusions softball team took it on the chin last weekend during a tournament in Indianapolis.
And that is putting it mildly.
“The scores looked pretty bad,” said manager Chelsea Kollack.
Indeed.
The Illusions dropped all five games in the Firecracker Invitational by combined scores of 55-9.
But the Under-16 squad learned plenty from those beatings, which came at the hands of some top-level opponents.
“They were just higher-skilled than we were,” Illusions infielder Ryleigh Pecoraro said.
Explained catcher Grace Sulin, “The pitchers were pretty good and I felt like we kept up with them the best we could. It gave us a little confidence.”
The Illusions displayed that new-found confidence in the opening round of the Hawaiian Hitfest on Friday night at McNair Park.
Sulin slammed a two-run homer and Pecoraro reached base three times to help the St. Louis-based club team to a 12-6 win over the St. Louis Heat on the first day of the 16-team, three-day affair.
The Illusions also downed the Firebirds 13-0 in a later contest. Their two wins put them in good shape when pool play continues on Saturday.
The championship game is set for 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.
The Illusions, who take an 11-14 mark into the middle of the tournament, have been up-and-down all summer long.
But Kollack feels her team might have turned the corner in Indianapolis.
“I told them after the last game that now we are much better prepared for what we are going to face back home (in St. Louis),” she said. “I think I convinced them that even though we lost – it wasn’t a failure.”
The Illusions brought out the heavy lumber early and never looked back. They scored three times in the first inning and added six runs in the third to build a 9-0 cushion.
The Heat, an Under-14 team, battled back on home runs from Ella Stichling and Lauren Rowland. Stichling helped the Northwest-Cedar Hill team reach the Class 4 final four last fall.
Sulin, Pecoraro, Payton Seitz and Lyndsey Marquardt paced a 9-hit attack in the win over the Heat (4-5). Seitz, who will be a sophomore at Fox High in the fall, triggered the attack from the leadoff spot in the order. Marquardt highlighted the third inning-uprising with a two-run, bases-loaded single.
“This might have been the best we’ve hit all season,” said Sulin, a junior-to-be at Windsor High.
Sulin’s long blast to right-center field was the biggest blow of the day for the Illusions.
“Right from the start, I thought I hit it pretty solid,” Sulin said.
Kollack says Sulin has been getting the job done all season long.
“She’s the type of player that whatever she does, she does it with swag and confidence,” Kollack said. “She could strike out and she’ll say, “I did that on purpose.” It’s just the kind of attitude she has.”
Seitz got the ball rolling with a leadoff single in the first. Klair Krebel and Pecoraro also reached safely. All three came around to score on wild pitches.
Marquardt pumped the lead to 7-0 with her two-run drive hit in the third.
Stichling brought the Heat to within 8-4 with a long blast to dead center in the fourth.
But Pecoraro, who attends Fox, answered with a run-scoring hit to push the lead to five before Sulin unloaded with her round-tripper.
“I thought we did a real good job of being patient and swinging at our own pitches,” Kollack said. “They made a lot of adjustments too, which was good to see.”
Pitcher Maggie Schaumburg danced around trouble to pick up the win. An incoming sophomore at Parkway Central, she allowed just one hit and two baserunners through the first three innings.
Kollack, who was pleased with the two-game performance, sees improvement for her club down the road.
“I think this can be the start of a good run,” she says.
