Summit claims first state golf team championship behind trio of seniors

The Falcons ran away with the state crown, building up a 24-shot lead after the opening day of the 36-hole tournament.

Thrall placed sixth (165). Her sister, freshman Maurissa (186), rounded out the deep lineup with a 28th-place effort.

"I don't know if it has even sunk in too much yet," Summit coach Corey Choate said. "The main thing is that it means so much to our senior kids. They have been a blast to coach. They are team-first kids. They always care how each other did. I'm so thrilled for them."

Schreiner and Stilwell came up big Tuesday. Schreiner began the day two strokes off the pace and quickly moved into contention for the top spot with a strong front nine that included a birdie on No. 5. She battled Pannier shot for shot early on the back nine but fell back after a double bogey on No. 15.

Pannier, who shot an 84 on Monday and 75 on Tuesday, drilled several key putts down the stretch to hold off Schreiner.

Stilwell made a seven-shot improvement from her opening-day score. She was down about her performance over the first 18 holes, which included three shots that found the water.

But she bounced back in grand fashion.