Summit claims first state golf team championship behind trio of seniors

JOPLIN — The hugs, high-fives and congratulations were over. The photos with the state championship trophy finally were completed.
Then it hit Summit senior Katie Schreiner.
Tears began to stream down Schreiner's face as she realized her high school golf career was done. The four-year journey with fellow seniors Danika Stilwell and Isabelle Thrall was finished.
"It hit me that this would be the last time we'd be playing together as a team," Schreiner said.
She was sad, but the finish couldn't have been any better.
Schreiner turned in a second-place individual performance to lead the Falcons to the Class 3 team championship Tuesday in the two-day affair at Twin Hills Golf and Country Club.
Summit claimed its first girls state crown with a two-day, four-player score of 675 — 41 shots ahead of second-place St. Teresa's (716).
"(The tears) were happy ones — and sad ones," Schreiner said. "But it was a good ending."
Cor Jesu carded a 779 to grab fourth place. The Chargers shaved 35 shots off their first-day score.
Sedalia Smith-Cotton junior Kiser Pannier claimed medalist honors with a 15-over-par 159. Schreiner was right behind at 161. Stilwell shot a team-best 78 in Tuesday's second round to finish in a tie for third (163) along with Ladue senior Grace Claney, who began the round tied for the top spot.
The Falcons ran away with the state crown, building up a 24-shot lead after the opening day of the 36-hole tournament.
Thrall placed sixth (165). Her sister, freshman Maurissa (186), rounded out the deep lineup with a 28th-place effort.
"I don't know if it has even sunk in too much yet," Summit coach Corey Choate said. "The main thing is that it means so much to our senior kids. They have been a blast to coach. They are team-first kids. They always care how each other did. I'm so thrilled for them."
Schreiner and Stilwell came up big Tuesday. Schreiner began the day two strokes off the pace and quickly moved into contention for the top spot with a strong front nine that included a birdie on No. 5. She battled Pannier shot for shot early on the back nine but fell back after a double bogey on No. 15.
Pannier, who shot an 84 on Monday and 75 on Tuesday, drilled several key putts down the stretch to hold off Schreiner.
Stilwell made a seven-shot improvement from her opening-day score. She was down about her performance over the first 18 holes, which included three shots that found the water.
But she bounced back in grand fashion.
"My goal for (Tuesday) was just to play better," Stilwell said. "I knew I had the ability to improve."
Stilwell has aspirations of becoming a lawyer. She will not play golf in college and said Tuesday's round was likely the last of her competitive career.
"It will seem real (Wednesday) when there's no practice," Stilwell said.
Ladue senior Lindsey Byer placed seventh with a 166. Parkway Central senior Amelia Marino was ninth (170) and Webster Groves junior Jenna Clark finished 10th (173).
JOHNSON MAKES NOISE FOR WESTMINSTER
Wildcats junior Ellie Johnson carded a 78 in the second round to finish fifth in the Class 2 tournament at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club in New Bloomfield.
Johnson posted a two-day score of 13-over-par 157.
Reagan Zibilski of Springfield Catholic took medalist honors with a 5-under-139, 14 shots ahead of her nearest competitor.
Springfield Catholic ran way with the team title with a two-day total of 640.
Visitation, led by Lucille Trover, took third in the team standings with a 734. The Vivettes shaved 10 strokes off their first day total. Trover placed 12th with a 172.
In Class 1, Villa Duchesne sophomore Ryan Harper shot a 191 to lead area players with an eighth-place effort at Paradise Pointe Golf Course in Smithville.
Duchesne senior Emily Norviel was ninth (197). Villa Duchesne junior Kathryn Fesler finished in a tie for 10th with a 200.
