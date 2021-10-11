Surber's 77 leads Lafayette to district runner-up finish, state berth

“I could have done better on the par-5s, they were birdie-able holes, but I don’t want to be too hard on myself. I’m happy with the way I played,” said Surber, who watched birdie putts lip out of the cup on holes 13 and 14.

Lafayette senior Grace Stafford shot an 8-over par 80, the fourth-best score carded Monday. Stafford had to alter her approach on the tee to combat the gusty conditions.

“I have a naturally high ball flight, and I think I adapted well to the wind,” Stafford said.

To offset the graduation of Brooke Biermann, a former state champion and current Michigan State golfer, Stafford, senior Caroline Boyette, who shot 84, and the rest of the Lancers devoted the offseason to improving their craft.

“We all worked hard this summer to bring down our scores and make up for what we’ve lost,” Stafford said.

Lindbergh freshman Reese Reinhardt shot an 82 to tie for fifth place. She also used the departure of a recent graduate as motivation — former Flyers’ No. 1 player and current UMSL golfer Sofia Gamayo.

Reinhardt played as the Flyers’ No. 1 golfer all season.