Timberland's Rettinghaus rolls to Knight Cup match play win; Liberty captures team crown

O'FALLON, Mo. — Gabby Rettinghaus could have taken a little time Monday afternoon to bask in the glory of one of the best golf rounds of her life.
Instead, the Timberland High sophomore decided to get in some extra practice during the 14th Annual Knight Cup Match Play Championship at The Links At Dardenne.
Rettinghaus, the Wolves top player, captured her one-on-one contest against Fort Zumwalt East's Faith Wolf 9 and 8.
That's a near perfect score.
Rettinghaus won nine of the first 10 holes and halved the other, thus clinching the potential 18-hole affair way early.
She could have easily called it a day, rolled into the clubhouse to chill for an hour or so while waiting for her teammates to finish.
Instead, she chose to complete the full round — all 18 holes — even though it was not necessary.
"I'm not a quitter — once I start a round, I'm going to finish it no matter what," she said.
That was one of the reasons the 15-year-old chose to play the extra eight holes. The other is that the upcoming district tournament in two weeks will be played at the same course.
And Rettinghaus has some high postseason expectations.
"It's only the second time I've played here," she said. "I want to get in as much work as I can."
Explained Timberland assistant coach Keith Brown, "She'd play another 18 holes if we let her."
Rettinghaus recently fired a 75 in winning the Troy Invitational at Woods Fort Golf Couse on Sept. 11.
The long hitter was on fire Monday, recording three birdies during match play — and one over her final eight practice holes.
Rettinghaus, who averages 240 yards off the tee, spent three hours at the driving range Sunday.
"She said she had some kinks to iron out," Brown said with a smile. "She ironed them pretty well."
Rettinghaus has come into her own this season after a solid freshman campaign in which she finished 65th in the Class 2 state tournament.
So far she has captured medalist honors in two tournaments, including a resounding win Sept. 8 in the Washington Invitational.
Some hard work over the summer helped Rettinghaus lift her game to another level. She competed in several events on the Accelerated Tour, which has helped considerably. Her low score as a freshman was 83.
"It doesn't happen overnight," Rettinghaus said. "You've got to practice at it, practice at it. And then it just clicks."
Brown said Rettinghaus has a strong work ethic.
"She always plays with fire," he said. "You can see in her eyes that she expects a lot out of herself."
Rettinghaus took up the game at age 7, following her father Jacob along on the course. A year later, she played in her first tournament and remembers crying after posting a score in the 50's for nine holes at Eagles Spring Golf Course.
The right-hander has come a long way since.
"She has an infectious attitude," Brown said. "It rubs off on the whole team."
Liberty captured the team title in the 10-school affair by edging Timberland on the first overtime hole.
Both teams won all four of their matches, necessitating the overtime.
Senior Kelly Karre drilled a 14-foot putt on the extra hole to nail down the win.
"I was looking at the people behind the hole (in the gallery) and I was getting nervous," Karre said. "But it was fun."
The tournament featured 20 match-play contests.
"I like match play," Karre said. "It gives you the opportunity to start over on every hole."
Karre finished 46th in the Class 2 state tournament last season.
She is comfortable with her game heading into the home stretch of the season.
"I feel good, I'm starting to get back to playing like myself," she said.
Liberty also picked up wins from Kyndall Stubblefield, Grace Pickering and Madalyn Breckenridge.
Timberland received victories from Lauren Meindl, Lucy Porzenski and Chloe Thiel.
14th Annual Knight Cup
14th Annual Knight Cup
14th Annual Knight Cup
14th Annual Knight Cup
14th Annual Knight Cup
14th Annual Knight Cup
14th Annual Knight Cup
14th Annual Knight Cup
14th Annual Knight Cup
14th Annual Knight Cup
14th Annual Knight Cup
14th Annual Knight Cup
14th Annual Knight Cup
14th Annual Knight Cup
14th Annual Knight Cup
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.