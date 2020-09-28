Timberland's Rettinghaus rolls to Knight Cup match play win; Liberty captures team crown

"It's only the second time I've played here," she said. "I want to get in as much work as I can."

Explained Timberland assistant coach Keith Brown, "She'd play another 18 holes if we let her."

Rettinghaus recently fired a 75 in winning the Troy Invitational at Woods Fort Golf Couse on Sept. 11.

The long hitter was on fire Monday, recording three birdies during match play — and one over her final eight practice holes.

Rettinghaus, who averages 240 yards off the tee, spent three hours at the driving range Sunday.

"She said she had some kinks to iron out," Brown said with a smile. "She ironed them pretty well."

Rettinghaus has come into her own this season after a solid freshman campaign in which she finished 65th in the Class 2 state tournament.

So far she has captured medalist honors in two tournaments, including a resounding win Sept. 8 in the Washington Invitational.

Some hard work over the summer helped Rettinghaus lift her game to another level. She competed in several events on the Accelerated Tour, which has helped considerably. Her low score as a freshman was 83.