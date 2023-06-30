KIRKWOOD — Suzie Tran tried to stay even-keeled during a nerve-wracking time.

Playing against Lisa Herman in the match-play championship round of the 96th Women's Western Junior golf tournament Friday afternoon at Greenbriar Hills Country Club, Tran quickly found herself three holes down after just three holes played.

After 90 holes of golf over a four-day span up to that point, Tran could have let the big deficit she was facing bring her down, but she instead found solace right beside her.

“It was definitely mentally taxing,” she said. “I think what helped a lot was I had my caddie (Trey Twellman) talk to me a bunch about things that weren't golf-related. Just keep my mind off it and keep going.”

That seemed to do the trick, as Tran won the next two holes, never trailed by more than two, and birdied three of the final four holes, including No. 18, for a dramatic 1-up win over Herman.

“After being down three in the first three in this last match, I was starting to get a little nervous that it wasn't going to be possible, but I just kept pushing through,” Tran said. “I was just really hoping to make it to match play this week. I love match play, so if I got the opportunity to just play one match, I would have been really excited.”

The championship for Tran, who will be a senior at North Kitsap High School in Poulsbo, Wash. this fall, puts her name up among some greats who have won past Women's Western Junior titles like Nancy Lopez (1972, 1973, 1974), Grace Park (1993), Cristie Kerr (1994) and Candie Kung (1998).

Tran was equally excited to match the 2021 Western Junior title won by future University of Michigan teammate Mara Janess.

“It's really exciting, but I also really wanted to win to keep that legacy going,” Tran said.

Despite coming in as the runner-up, Herman, who will be a sophomore at Jenks High in suburban Tulsa, was happy to survive 36 holes of stroke play Tuesday and Wednesday, two rounds of match play Thursday and a 20-hole match-play semifinal Friday morning to put herself in position to win the final Friday afternoon.

“Physically and mentally, it was just really hard to keep your concentration and try to stay in the zone,” said Herman, who was one of the youngest players in the 76-player field. “I definitely feel pretty good about my showing. I think I played pretty well almost all week and kept myself in there. I was just one shot short.”

Herman had a strong start in the final with birdies on the first two holes and the early three-hole lead.

“It was really nice to be able to get on that start,” she said. “It definitely helped me gain my confidence. I was pretty much confident the whole round.”

After falling into that early deficit, Tran finally tied Herman after birdieing the par-3 16th hole, the only birdie on that hole by any player through the four rounds of match play.

Tran completed the comeback with a par and a birdie on the final two holes.

“I just had to keep putting myself in position to roll the putts in and wait for them to drop,” she said.

After each player hit a strong drive into the fairway on No. 18, Herman's second shot landed about 50 feet away from the cup. She then sent a beautiful putt to within three feet to set herself up for a fairly-easy par putt.

“I really thought I gave the best shot I could on that last putt,” she said. “I definitely liked the putt. I liked almost all of my putts today. My speed was phenomenal, in my opinion.”

But Tran's second shot proved to be the difference, as her 125-yard chip made its way to about 12 feet from the hole. She then calmly sank the birdie putt before letting out an emphatic fist pump, as she enjoyed her one and only lead of the final round when it counted the most.

“I was so excited,” Tran said. “That match was such a grind with how amazing Lisa was playing. To be able to pull it out in the end was a really amazing rush.”

Not only did the duo have to compete against each other, but they also had to take on Mother Nature. Blistering temperatures in the high-90s and heat indices soaring to near 110 degrees made conditions pretty miserable for 35 and 38 holes of golf for Tran and Herman, respectively.

Clad in long sleeves and long pants and used to Washington weather, Tran tried to not let the sweltering weather affect her on the way to victory.

“I burn pretty easily, so I was just trying to cover up,” she said with a laugh. “A couple practice rounds helped me adjust and I got used to it during stroke play. We had people out there giving us cold towels, which was really helpful, and finding shade and then just keep pushing forward and trying to not to think about it too much.”

96th Women's Western Junior Championship, finals