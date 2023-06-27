KIRKWOOD — Meera Upadhyay was simply tired of the water.

The recent Ladue High graduate spent her middle school years racking up a host of ribbons and trophies as a swimmer on the club level.

Eventually, she got bored with the sport that was once the love of her life.

"One day, it hit me that I didn't want to swim anymore," Upadhyay said. "I don't know why. It was just like it was time to move on to something else."

That something else was golf.

And she made the right decision.

Upadhyay has developed into a serious threat on the links in just four full seasons of taking the sport seriously.

She carded a 10-over-par 81 on Tuesday in the opening round of the 96th Women's Western Junior Championship at Greenbriar Hills Country Club.

The weeklong affair features two days of 18-hole stroke play before the top 16 begin match play Thursday. The final four and championship rounds are set for Friday.

The tradition-rich tournament contains players from 29 states and nine different countries. Former champions include Nancy Lopez, who won 48 LPGA events including three majors.

Upadhyay never thought she belonged among the area's elite until the summer of her junior year.

At that point, she took over family bragging rights in the golf-crazy clan by posting wins over her father, Ashish and brother Akash.

Plus, she started making noise in local junior PGA events.

"I finished second in one of the final tournaments of that summer," Upadhyay said. "That really boosted my confidence."

So much so that Upadhyay earned all-state honors by placing 13th in the Class 3 state tournament last fall. It was her third successive state appearance, but the first time she was a legitimate threat after finishing 21st and 46th in the previous two tournaments.

Upadhyay said that this four-day tournament, which is being played at her home course, is the biggest of her career.

Upadhyay fired an ugly nine on her third hole of the day and sat at plus 6. Yet she righted the ship with two birdies on the next three holes.

The 17-year-old, who was moved up a grade early in her academic career, improved to plus 5 at the turn. She was on the way to one of the best scores of her career before posting a double bogey followed by back-to-back bogeys.

Yet her overall resurgence has earned her a scholarship to attend Eastern Illinois University, an NCAA Division I school in Charleston.

From the water — to competing in the biggest junior tournament of the summer

"I knew I was through with swimming when as soon as I showed up to practice I was ready to leave," Upadhyay said.

Now, the sky is the limit for the vastly improving Upadhyay.

"I know I have the ability to get better as long as I keep working on it," Upadhyay said.

Nicole Johnson, a recent Edwardsville High graduate, fired a 6-over-77 and is tied for 31st. The projected cut to reach the match play round after play Wednesday should be around 7 over.

Johnson, a former state medalist who is heading to Middle Tennessee State University, recorded a pair of birdies.

Bailey Burkett of Kansas City is tied with Johnson at 77. Burkett, who will be a senior at Liberty North High next year, won Missouri Class 4 state medalist honors in 2021.

Lily DeNunzio, from Henderson, Nevada, shot a 2-under-69 to grab the lead. She carries a two-shot advantage over four players.

DeNunzio, who will attend Brigham Young University, had four birdies including two on her first five holes. She plans on forging ahead with the same game plan for the rest of the week.

"I think I played the course pretty well," DeNunzio said. "I don't think I'm going to change any aim points or anything."

Amy Beanblossom, who will attend Washington University in St. Louis in the fall, carded an 84. She is a recent graduate of New Trier High in Winnetka, Illinois.