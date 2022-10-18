Visitation comes up short in effort to claim back-to-back titles; Mehlville's Brown takes second

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Ava Sanford was all set to end her high school golf career on the highest of highs Tuesday in the Missouri Class 3 girls golf state championships.

The Visitation Academy senior and her teammates were in a strong position at Columbia Country Club to claim their second successive team crown after winning in Class 2 a year ago.

"I always thought how great that would be," Sanford said. "To end with another championship."

That dream came two painful strokes away from becoming reality.

Glendale came from behind with a strong 18-hole rush to post a two-day score of 687 to edge out the Vivettes (689).

Visitation opened play with a 343 on Monday, good enough for a two-shot lead over the Springfield-based school heading into the final round of the two-day, 36-hole event in Boone County.

But Glendale carded a 342 over the final day to turn a two-shot deficit into a two-shot win.

The Vivettes played well as a team during the final round.

Glendale was just a little better.

"There's nothing wrong with second," Visitation junior Grace Fagan said. "It's just that we wanted first."

Visitation coach Julie Jones said coming so close to a second successive title was a rewarding yet somewhat painful experience.

"The goal was to win state — so this is disappointing," Jones said. "Especially since it was within our grasp."

The Visitation players struggled with their emotions Tuesday before finally realizing the runner-up prize was not so bad after all.

"There's a lot to be proud of," Sanford said.

Jones said she believes the close call will become a rallying cry for next season when the majority of the team will return.

"We can use this as a stepping stone and build on it," Jones said.

Sanford led the way with a two-day total of 167, good enough to finish in a tie for sixth place. She shaved five shots off her opening round score of 86.

Fagan and sophomore Avery McLaughlin finished in a tie for eighth at 170. Sophomore Reece Robson carded a 182 to finish 20th.

St. Dominic finished fourth in the team standings with a 726. Washington, making its first team appearance at state, placed fifth (796).

Mehlville freshman Eva Brown finished second in the race for medalist honors with a two-day total of 155 after a 9-over 80 in the final round.

Tolton junior Audrey Rischer grabbed the title with a 154 after back-to-back 77s.

Brown entered the final round with a two-shot lead but struggled mightily early on with a pair of double bogeys on her first eight holes.

"I put myself in some bad positions and I carried that along with me," Brown said. "I have a tendency to not let (bad holes) go. I was disappointed with how I handled myself mentally on that front nine."

Yet Brown rallied and just missed a 15-foot putt for a tie on the final hole. The ball appeared headed for the cup but slid just off to the right at the last minute.

"I was a little nervous, but I've made plenty of putts like that before," Brown said. "I thought it was going to be good — it didn't have enough power. I just wimped out on it a little bit."

Still, the 14-year-old can walk away with her head held high. Brown was looking to become the first Mehlville golfer, male or female, to claim a state title, according to MSHSAA records.

"Just eliminating a few extra strokes and I'd have been happy," Brown said.

Rischer, an NCAA Division I prospect, felt comfortable going into the final round despite trailing Brown by two shots.

"My mindset is really good when I am behind," said Rischer, who has narrowed her college choices to two but will not reveal them. "Rather than sleeping on the lead and being comfortable, I just told myself I'm going to go out there and chase her down."

Parkway West junior Kylie Secrest carded a 6-over-77 to finish in fourth place with a 164. She tied for the best round of the day after firing an 87 on Monday.