Visitation comes up short in effort to claim back-to-back titles; Mehlville's Brown takes second

Visitation receives its second-place trophy after the second round of the Class 3 girls golf state championship tournament on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Columbia Country Club in Columbia, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Dominic receives its fourth-place trophy after the second round of the Class 3 girls golf state championship tournament on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Columbia Country Club in Columbia, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Dominic’s Annabelle Bush smiles as she receives her medal after the second round of the Class 3 girls golf state championship tournament on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Columbia Country Club in Columbia, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Visitation’s Grace Fagan smiles as she receives her award after the second round of the Class 3 girls golf state championship tournament on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Columbia Country Club in Columbia, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Parkway West’s Kylie Secrest hits the ball off the tee during the second round of the Class 3 girls golf state championship tournament on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Columbia Country Club in Columbia, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Visitation’s Avery McLaughlin chips towards the hole during the second round of the Class 3 girls golf state championship tournament on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Columbia Country Club in Columbia, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Father Tolton’s Audrey Rischer hugs Glendale’s Page Bowman after the second round of the Class 3 girls golf state championship tournament on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Columbia Country Club in Columbia, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Mehlville’s Evangelina Brown hits the ball off the tee during the second round of the Class 3 girls golf state championship tournament on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Columbia Country Club in Columbia, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
MICDS’ Mackenzie Froedge chips the ball towards the hole during the second round of the Class 3 girls golf state championship tournament on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Columbia Country Club in Columbia, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Summit’s Madeline Gregston walks with Visitation’s Grace Fagan during the second round of the Class 3 girls golf state championship tournament on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Columbia Country Club in Columbia, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
But Glendale carded a 342 over the final day to turn a two-shot deficit into a two-shot win.
The Vivettes played well as a team during the final round.
Glendale was just a little better.
"There's nothing wrong with second," Visitation junior Grace Fagan said. "It's just that we wanted first."
Visitation coach Julie Jones said coming so close to a second successive title was a rewarding yet somewhat painful experience.
"The goal was to win state — so this is disappointing," Jones said. "Especially since it was within our grasp."
The Visitation players struggled with their emotions Tuesday before finally realizing the runner-up prize was not so bad after all.
"There's a lot to be proud of," Sanford said.
Jones said she believes the close call will become a rallying cry for next season when the majority of the team will return.
"We can use this as a stepping stone and build on it," Jones said.
Sanford led the way with a two-day total of 167, good enough to finish in a tie for sixth place. She shaved five shots off her opening round score of 86.
Fagan and sophomore Avery McLaughlin finished in a tie for eighth at 170. Sophomore Reece Robson carded a 182 to finish 20th.
St. Dominic finished fourth in the team standings with a 726. Washington, making its first team appearance at state, placed fifth (796).
Mehlville freshman Eva Brown finished second in the race for medalist honors with a two-day total of 155 after a 9-over 80 in the final round.
Tolton junior Audrey Rischer grabbed the title with a 154 after back-to-back 77s.
Brown entered the final round with a two-shot lead but struggled mightily early on with a pair of double bogeys on her first eight holes.
"I put myself in some bad positions and I carried that along with me," Brown said. "I have a tendency to not let (bad holes) go. I was disappointed with how I handled myself mentally on that front nine."
Yet Brown rallied and just missed a 15-foot putt for a tie on the final hole. The ball appeared headed for the cup but slid just off to the right at the last minute.
"I was a little nervous, but I've made plenty of putts like that before," Brown said. "I thought it was going to be good — it didn't have enough power. I just wimped out on it a little bit."
Still, the 14-year-old can walk away with her head held high. Brown was looking to become the first Mehlville golfer, male or female, to claim a state title, according to MSHSAA records.
"Just eliminating a few extra strokes and I'd have been happy," Brown said.
Rischer, an NCAA Division I prospect, felt comfortable going into the final round despite trailing Brown by two shots.
"My mindset is really good when I am behind," said Rischer, who has narrowed her college choices to two but will not reveal them. "Rather than sleeping on the lead and being comfortable, I just told myself I'm going to go out there and chase her down."
Parkway West junior Kylie Secrest carded a 6-over-77 to finish in fourth place with a 164. She tied for the best round of the day after firing an 87 on Monday.
St. Dominic sophomore Annabelle Bush placed fifth with a two-day total of 166 after shooting an 80 over the final 18 holes.
EUREKA — Brooke Inchiostro operated on a large amount of motivation Thursday.
