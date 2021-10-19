Visitation uses depth to roll to Class 2 state championship

The Visitation Academy girls golf team kept its celebration low key Tuesday afternoon in Columbia.

After all, the Vivettes' runaway victory in the Missouri Class 2 girls golf state tournament at Columbia Country Club was no surprise.

"We jumped up and down a little," senior Lucy Trover said. "Shot some silly string all over each other, and the trophy."

Added sophomore Grace Fagan, "It was just everyone being happy."

Visitation rolled to a 69-shot victory over second-place Metro Women's Athletics Association rival Ursuline Academy in the two-day, 36-hole affair.

The Vivettes captured their fourth state crown, but first since 2008.

Visitation posted a four-player score of 686 and Ursuline was second at 755. Kirksville (790) and Helias (811) rounded out the top four.

Trover led the way with a 161, good enough for fifth in the race for medalist honors. Fagan finished with a 171 to place in a tie for 10th. Avery McLaughlin (175, 15th) and Ava Sanford (179, 17th) rounded out the balanced attack.

The Vivettes used a calm approach to get the job done all season long.