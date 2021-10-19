 Skip to main content
Visitation uses depth to roll to Class 2 state championship
The Visitation Academy girls golf team kept its celebration low key Tuesday afternoon in Columbia.

After all, the Vivettes' runaway victory in the Missouri Class 2 girls golf state tournament at Columbia Country Club was no surprise.

"We jumped up and down a little," senior Lucy Trover said. "Shot some silly string all over each other, and the trophy."

Added sophomore Grace Fagan, "It was just everyone being happy."

Visitation rolled to a 69-shot victory over second-place Metro Women's Athletics Association rival Ursuline Academy in the two-day, 36-hole affair.

The Vivettes captured their fourth state crown, but first since 2008.

Visitation posted a four-player score of 686 and Ursuline was second at 755. Kirksville (790) and Helias (811) rounded out the top four.

Trover led the way with a 161, good enough for fifth in the race for medalist honors. Fagan finished with a 171 to place in a tie for 10th. Avery McLaughlin (175, 15th) and Ava Sanford (179, 17th) rounded out the balanced attack.

The Vivettes used a calm approach to get the job done all season long.

"We take it seriously, but we have fun with it, too," Trover said.

Visitation coach Julie Jones stressed the laid-back approach.

"These girls really enjoy each other's company and they're great teammates to each other," Jones said. "It's a really neat thing to see."

Visitation began the final day with a near insurmountable 42-shot lead.

"There were a few moments on the course where we stumbled a little bit today," Jones said. "But we got it over the goal line."

Visitation cruised to the district title last week with a 21-shot win over Ursuline.

"This was a goal that all of us had and we worked hard all season to be able to accomplish it," Fagan said.

Morgan Franke led Ursuline to a second-place team finish with a 178, good for 16th overall.

Westminster senior Ellie Johnson fired a 77 on Tuesday to finish in third place with a two-day total of 157 — six shots behind winner Marlene Edgeman of Marshfield.

St. Dominic freshman Anabelle Bush finished in a tie for eighth place with a 170.

