Wait is worth it for Timberland's Rettinghaus in AGT tourney win

ST. CHARLES — It's likely Gabby Rettinghaus won't soon forget her final hole of golf Wednesday.

With heavy storms encroaching The Missouri Bluffs Golf Club, the Timberland senior-to-be was the only player not to finish her final round of the Accelerated Golf Tour's season-ending two-day tournament.

After waiting an hour under the pavilion outside the clubhouse, a slight break in the storms allowed Rettinghaus and a group of five onlookers — perhaps the only people on a golf course in all of St. Charles County at that point in time — a chance to go back out to No. 18 for the completion of the hole.

Rettinghaus found the marker she left in the fairway after her tee shot and went on to par the hole to finish with a final-round 7-over-par 78 and a two-day total of 157, which was good enough for a three-stroke victory in the High School Women division.

“It was a little bit hard at first because I don't like waiting, but I think it was probably the best thing physically and mentally,” she said. “I'm glad that I waited it out.”

The last couple groups were asked to speed things along as fast as they could with the storms approaching, but some confusion on the final hole led Rettinghaus to become the only player that didn't finish.

“It's really frustrating whenever you get rushed, especially because golf is a game of beating yourself and not beating other people,” she said. “It's really hard to keep your mental game where it should be.”

After the long wait, Rettinghaus found her spot in the wet fairway about 250 yards from the hole. Her second shot found a nice home ahead of the green and her chip on to the green went over the hole and left her about 45 feet from the cup.

Rettinghaus then proceeded to nearly sink the birdie putt, leaving it just a couple inches short before tapping it in for the victorious par.

“It was frustrating when it didn't go in, but on the way it felt really good,” she said. “Before I hit it, I just had a feeling that it was gonna be good.”

Rettinghaus finished in a tie for 30th place at the Class 4 state tournament last fall and she wants to play golf in college, so a strong summer heading into her final high school season has been a key part of her development.

“At the beginning, I struggled a little bit just coming off a winter where you can't go out much. It's really hard to come out of winter and then just play great,” she said. “Honestly, I'm not the biggest practice nut, so it's a little bit harder for me to actually get myself to the course and play. But, I really kicked it into gear at the end of the season. This always happens. I always play better at the end of the season and then I carry it into high school.”

The College Women division portion of the tournament was completed well before the storms hit and Wednesday's final round featured a sensational performance from Drew Nienhaus.

The 2021 St. Joseph's graduate and current Penn State sophomore-to-be fired a sizzling 5-under 66 for a two-day total of 1-under 141 to run away with the title by 20 strokes.

“It's really nice to come back to my high school home golf course,” Nienhaus said. “It was a lot of fun. Lot of memories here.”

Nienhaus carded a 5-under 30 on the front nine Wednesday before delivering an even-par 36 on the longer back nine.

“I hit 16 greens and I stuck it within 15 feet every time. So, I did really well and I'm happy how I played,” she said. “I eagled the first hole, so, right off the bat, a good start. I made six birdies and an eagle with two bogeys. If I didn't have those two bogeys, I could have been 6 or 7-under.”

Nienhaus — a key part of four straight state title teams for the Angels, whose current streak stands at six — had a solid 4-over 75 in the opening round before her amazing final round output.

“Yesterday, I wasn't really making that many birdies. I wasn't getting my putts to the hole and I feel like that's been my weakness for the last several tournaments,” she said. “So, I really worked on it yesterday after I was done with the round. Today, my goal was to get the ball to the hole and I think I hit my irons really well, very close most of the time.”

Nienhaus was happy with her first season with the Nittany Lions, which included a team-best score at the Big 10 Championship, and she's looking forward to her sophomore season in Happy Valley.