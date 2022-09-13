Waterloo's Kite makes triumphant return to golf course after 17-day layoff

Reese Kite felt a bit helpless.

The standout Waterloo High sophomore golfer was on a roll as August was drawing near a close when she was felled by an illness that kept her out of action for two-and-a-half weeks.

“I felt like I was being lazy almost, not doing anything,” Kite said. “But sometimes you've just got to take a break when your body needs it.”

Fully recharged, Kite came back with a vengeance Saturday when she posted an even-par 72 at Eagle Springs Golf Course to win the Missouri-Illinois River Challenge individual title by one stroke over St. Joseph's sophomore KC Lenox.

In her last tournament before she got sick, Kite fired a sizzling 7-under 65 to win the Metro East Shootout on Aug. 23 at Far Oaks Golf Club.

Kite's 72 at the River Challenge was seven strokes higher, but it was good enough to satisfy her and still take home the individual gold medal.

“I wasn't even really that worried about my score. I was just happy to be out here, happy to be playing,” she said. “But we'll take a 72. I just started practicing two or three days ago and this was my first tournament back. My game was going for me and I was feeling confident.”

Kite said she didn't use her driver much on the narrow Eagle Springs course, opting instead for mostly 3-woods off the tee.

She said her wedges weren't working for her, but her short game and putting were both spot-on to help push her to the top of the leaderboard. Her strong putting output included a personal-low 25 putts for an 18-hole round.

“On my chipping, I was 100 percent for scrambling, so that was good, and my putting just felt really good,” Kite said. “A lot of it was my chipping. I got a lot of up and downs, so that helped with one-putts. And my lag putts were just right next to the hole all day.”

Kite's effort helped Illinois capture the title at the eight-team tournament for the fourth consecutive time. The four Illinois schools (Edwardsville, O'Fallon, Triad and Waterloo) combined to total 638, while the four from Missouri (Lindbergh, Marquette, St. Joseph's and Visitation) came in at 650. Six-time defending Missouri state champion St. Joseph's compiled a team score of 318 to post the lowest overall team score.

“When you lose her, it's a big score on your team,” Waterloo coach Jacob Flick said. “But not only a big score, but just a big presence. The girls have such good relationships with each other and have fun around each other, so when she's not there, it's good because you get other girls opportunities to play, but you're losing probably 20 strokes a match and 40 a tournament, so that hurts a little.”

Prior to her 65 at Far Oaks just before being sidelined, Kite carded a 73 at the Belleville West Invitational to finish in a three-way tie for the top spot. With a hot streak going, she was disappointed to miss any time on the course.

“Every tournament, every match, every practice counts,” Kite said. “It matters because we have such a short season, so it was very upsetting to miss two weeks.”

While time off during the season is never ideal, Flick said the timing could have been a whole lot worse.

“If it's going to happen at any time, we'll take early to middle of the season. We don't want it to happen later in the season,” he said. “Like Reese said, sometimes our body knows when we need a little break and maybe she needed a little break. It's definitely good to have her back.”

Waterloo will play Sept. 29 in the Class 1A Breese Central Regional at Governors Run Golf Course in Carlyle. That means Kite — who won a regional title and tied for 13th at state as a freshman — only has a couple weeks left to get back into the full swing of things before the postseason gets under way.