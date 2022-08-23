Waterloo's Kite sails to career-best 65 on way to Metro East crown; Edwardsville grabs team title

CASEYVILLE — There were times when Reese Kite simply wanted to stay home.

And who could blame her?

The Waterloo High sophomore golfer cringed during those cold March days. The last thing she wanted to do was practice her short game in 40-degree weather.

"It wasn't always fun," the 15-year-old recalled. "But to get where I want to be, I had to do it. Every day."

Those chilly practices paid huge dividends Tuesday.

Kite fired an out-of-this-world 7-under-par 65 to claim medalist honors in the Metro East Shootout at Far Oaks Golf Club.

She finished four shots ahead of Edwardsville senior Nicole Johnson (69).

Kite recorded nine birdies and two bogeys during the lengthy 5-hour round.

Edwardsville grabbed the team title with a four-player score of 305, well ahead of Southwestern Conference rival O'Fallon, which placed second with a 321. Massac County was third (342).

But the day belonged to Kite, who broke her previous career-best score by two shots.

"We knew she was capable of going low," Waterloo coach Jacob Flick said. "We've sort of been waiting for something special to happen."

Kite turned heads as a freshman by trying for 11th place at the Class 1A state tournament.

Yet, she felt something was missing from her arsenal. That last piece of the puzzle was her short game, which she believed needed some serious improvement.

So, she took a full month to work just on her short game. No drives from the tee. No long bombs.

Just chip and putt, chip and putt. For 30 successive days.

"It was boring," Kite said. "I always used to practice my driving. My long game is pretty good, my driver is the best club in my bag. It was time to make the other parts of my game better."

Kite went to Annbriar Golf Course in Waterloo every single day to work tirelessly on her irons. She also sharpened her putting skills.

The long days became tedious, but her father, Chris, occasionally would come along to help erase some of the boredom.

"I knew I had to spend my time just on the things I didn't think I was that good at," Kite said. "That's really what practice is all about."

Flick says Kite has a goal of becoming an NCAA Division I golfer.

"She sees a big future in this game," Fleck said. "And she knows what she has to do to get there."

Ironically, Kite struggled on the driving range before the round, spraying shots, "all over the place," she said.

A long hitter, who can drive the ball 270 yards off the tee, Kite recorded a bogey on her second hole and sat at 1-over. Then came what she called a, "birdie train." She reeled off three successive birdies to steady herself before going on a blitz of three in four holes to take control of the 17-team, 96-player tournament.

Now, Kite is on a roll and hoping to further sharpen her game for what should be a bright future.

"She knows what she wants and she's going to work hard to get it," Flick said.

Johnson turned in another stellar performance to help the Tigers grab the team title. She posted seven birdies and was on pace to tie or break her career-best of 66 before a double bogey slowed down the roll.

"It was a great round, but on the back nine I just didn't shoot what I had hoped to shoot," Johnson said. "Left a few strokes out there."

Freshman Rachel Johnson, Nicole's younger sister, placed fourth with a 75.