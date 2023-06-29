KIRKWOOD — Vilda Westh-Blanc looked to the sky in desperation.

The Wartace, Tennessee, resident had just hit a 10-yard worm burner on the 17th hole of her quarterfinal round match play contest Thursday in the 96th Women's Western Junior Championship.

"I tried to crush the ball," Westh-Blanc said. "Obviously, it didn't work out for me."

The embarrassing moment didn't last long.

Westh-Blanc rebounded to record a thrilling extra-hole triumph over Jenna Madden of McKinney, Texas.

A native of Cyprus, Westh-Blanc drilled a 19-foot birdie putt on the 20th hole to advance. She will face Suzie Tran, of Poulsbo, Washington, in a semifinal match Friday morning at Greenbriar Hills Country Club, site of the four-day event.

Top-seeded Kennedy Swedick, of Albany, New York, faces Lisa Herman, of Jenks, Oklahoma, in the other semifinal. The winners meet around 12:30 p.m. for the prestigious crown.

Westh-Blanc needed just seconds to erase the memory of every golfer's nightmare, a total clunker.

"It was a, 'Did I just really do that moment,' " Westh-Blanc said. "So stupid."

Westh-Blanc, eliminated in the quarterfinal round last season, ripped a 265-foot drive straight up the middle of the fairway on the second extra hole to set up the winning putt.

She appeared to be in control of the match when she reeled off three successive birdies to go 3 up after just four holes.

But Madden methodically chipped away and eventually drew even by making a 10-footer on No. 14.

Westh-Blanc used a nifty up-and-down two holes later to grab a one-hole lead. That disappeared with the faux pas on No. 17.

"I'm usually pretty good at forgetting and moving on," said Westh-Blanc, who celebrated her 18th birthday Thursday.

Westh-Blanc has lived somewhat of a glamorous life. At one time, she resided on a boat in Florida. Her father, Pierre, is of French descent. Mom is from Sweden. Vilda — who speaks Swedish, French, Spanish and English — was born in Cyprus and will study international government at Georgetown University in the fall.

She began playing golf at age 5 and displayed so much promise that she was allowed to play on public courses right away. In Cyprus, children under 9 are not allowed on a golf course.

"She's always loved it," Pierre said.

Westh-Blanc had hoped to go to the United States Naval Academy but had citizenship problems and ended up signing with Georgetown instead.

"I couldn't be happier with the way everything happened," Westh-Blanc said. "Georgetown is the place for me."

Westh-Blanc stayed calm in the sizzling mid-afternoon heat Thursday and saved her best putt of the day for the right time.

"That's the perfect birthday gift," she said.

The talent-rich tournament features players from 29 states and nine different countries. Past champions include Nancy Lopez, Grace Park and Cristie Kerr.

Tran beat Brynn Kort 3-1 in her quarterfinal match.

Herman downed Taryn Cagle 4-3 in another quarterfinal affair. Herman drilled a 25-foot putt on No. 14 to end the match early. She has been competing all week without a caddie.

"I tend to switch up my game when I have one," Herman said. "I like to be by myself."

Swedick fired a 1-over-par 143 to claim the No. 1 seeding after the first two days of stroke play. She beat Mingyu Zhang 1-up in her quarterfinal contest.

96th Women's Western Junior Championship, quarterfinals