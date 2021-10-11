Westminster's Johnson claims second successive district crown; Visitation grabs team crown

"I didn't play great, but it was good enough," said Johnson, who recorded just one birdie.

Johnson three-putted on six holes under some difficult conditions. The start of the tournament was delayed 51 minutes by rain. Johnson, who was in the first group going out, then had to endure a 33-minute lightning delay after a just a few holes.

Once the threesome got going, the sun popped in and out, wreaking havoc with the players and their ability to read the greens.

Johnson, who regularly goes without a three-putt for an entire round, struggled to get into the right groove.

"Some were dry, some were wet," she said of the greens. "It wasn't easy."

Neither was writing an 82,000-word novel.

But Johnson, who aspires to be a script writer for movies, put her pandemic time to good use with her writing skills.

Yet she remains focused on the state tournament, which will likely be the last competitive round of her golf career. She does not plan on playing in college.

"Back when I was a freshman and sophomore, all I wanted to do was get to where I could win (the) district title," Johnson said. "Two (is) beyond my dreams."