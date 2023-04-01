The reigning Metro Women’s Athletic Association player of the year is a third-year varsity player and signed to play for Rockhurst University in Kansas City. A midfielder, Loeffelman was a third team Post-Dispatch All-Metro selection last season and received all-state honorable mention. As a junior, she scored 26 goals to go along with a team-leading 20 assists, 61 draw controls and 13 caused turnovers as Cor Jesu reached the state quarterfinals. Also had 24 goals and six assists as a sophomore. Also a standout field hockey player and led Chargers to Midwest Tournament semifinals in that sport.