Bae changes gears, helps Pattonville fend off Wentzville

WENTZVILLE — Pattonville senior Helen Bae exudes patience.
She often starts with the ball at the top of the offensive formation and makes a complete orbit behind the net and back to where she originally started, never relinquishing control.
“I’m just looking for an open space - any place that I can go with the ball,” Bae said.
But locked in a close game with Wentzville at halftime, Bae decided patience was overrated.
Bae scored three goals, including two in a lightning-quick spurt, to open the second half, and senior Sophia Zegar added three more as Pattonville survived to defeat Wentzville 9-7 in a girls lacrosse match Wednesday at Heartland Park.
Pattonville dominated time of possession in the first half, but went to intermission leading only 3-1 when Bae went on the attack.
She took the opening draw and made a beeline toward the goal, scoring 17 seconds into the second half. Moments later, she attacked the net again and was impeded, leading to a free position shot and her second goal in the first 1 minute 46 seconds of the second half.
“I was feeling the urgency,” Bae said. “It was a tight game and I wanted to make sure that we could have some wiggle room.”
Pattonville (10-3) needed all the wiggle room it could muster when Wentzville came storming back with three successive goals.
A free position shot by freshman Ryann Bunner cut the deficit to 5-2 before senior captain Kelsey Corcoran made a momentum-switching play, stealing the ball from Pattonville goalie Emma Kasicki when she left the crease and outracing her to the front of the net.
Freshman Emma Lowery jumped into the air to shoot over her defender to score the third Wentzville goal in 1:48 to trim the deficit to 5-4.
“I thought we were going to come back and win,” Wentzville coach Kelley Lowry said.
But the assertiveness of Pattonville junior captain Charlotte Taylor slowed down the Wentzville comeback effort.
Taylor, who did not attempt a shot in the first half, fired two shots on goal that required excellent saves by Wentzville junior goalie Mackenzie Blankley, two of eight stellar saves Blankley made in the game.
Not to be deterred, Taylor found a sliver of available net in the top corner over Blankley’s left shoulder and scored on her next attempt to halt the Wentzville momentum.
“I didn’t really shoot in the first half, but I’ve been practicing a lot, learning new shots and learning more about offense,” Taylor said. “I needed to get warmed up with the first couple of shots, but every time you shoot, you get better aim.”
Taylor’s aim while taking the draw was also on target. She provided a change-of-pace from draw specialist Zegar and directed the ball to teammates, earning possessions for Pattonville.
“Just putting a new person in there changes the pace of the game and it gives a new atmosphere to the people on the circle,” Taylor said.
Taylor won three consecutive draws which eventually led to a pair of free position goals from seniors Skylar Monnig and Zegar to re-open a four-goal cushion.
The Pirates scored five goals on free position shots during the game - two by Zegar.
“The way they were defending those eight-meter shots, they were looking for the check right off the bat,” Zegar said. “I knew if I just ran it in two steps, they weren’t going to get that check and I’d have a chance to fake out the goalie and place it into the goal.”
Wentzville (8-2) continued to battle, eventually gaining a two-player advantage. Bunner scored twice to cut the deficit to 9-7 before the urgency of Bae became evident again. Bae forced two turnovers and collected two tough ground balls in the final minutes to seal the win.
“We have to win those ground balls and we have to be tough for our (lack of) size,” Zegar said. “We play to our strength and that is hustling for ground balls.”
And that hustle and toughness is what the Pirates believe will give them an edge over their competition once the postseason begins.
“We have a lot of heart in our game. I don’t think people expect us to be who we are,” Zegar said.