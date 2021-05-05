Bae changes gears, helps Pattonville fend off Wentzville

Taylor’s aim while taking the draw was also on target. She provided a change-of-pace from draw specialist Zegar and directed the ball to teammates, earning possessions for Pattonville.

“Just putting a new person in there changes the pace of the game and it gives a new atmosphere to the people on the circle,” Taylor said.

Taylor won three consecutive draws which eventually led to a pair of free position goals from seniors Skylar Monnig and Zegar to re-open a four-goal cushion.

The Pirates scored five goals on free position shots during the game - two by Zegar.

“The way they were defending those eight-meter shots, they were looking for the check right off the bat,” Zegar said. “I knew if I just ran it in two steps, they weren’t going to get that check and I’d have a chance to fake out the goalie and place it into the goal.”

Wentzville (8-2) continued to battle, eventually gaining a two-player advantage. Bunner scored twice to cut the deficit to 9-7 before the urgency of Bae became evident again. Bae forced two turnovers and collected two tough ground balls in the final minutes to seal the win.