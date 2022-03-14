Bennett impresses in return from ACL injury, leads Belleville West to opening win over O'Fallon

BELLEVILLE — Reese Bennett rarely feels jitters before a game.

But Bennett, a senior who missed all but a few minutes of her junior season because of an ACL tear, asked coach Darien Jacobs to ease her nerves Monday before the Belleville West girls lacrosse team's season opener against O'Fallon.

“She said, ‘Hey, can we talk for a little bit,’ and that’s not like Reese,” Jacobs said. “We talked, she calmed down and she came out and did her thing.”

And what she did was dynamic.

Bennett scored eight goals and senior Mackenzie Tavares added seven to propel Belleville West to a 22-6 victory over O’Fallon in the season opener for both teams at West's Bob Goalby Field.

It did not take long for Bennett to make an impact. She received a pass, surveyed the field and assisted senior Alora McClosky on the Maroons’ first possession. On the ensuing draw, she scooped up a ground ball and found Tavares streaking to the goal to give Belleville West a 2-0 lead just 43 seconds into the contest.

“I’m usually not nervous before games, but I think I was just really excited to get back on the field and play,” Bennett said.

After a three-minute O’Fallon possession resulted in a forced turnover by Tavaras, Bennett cruised through traffic and cashed in with her first goal, then battled for contested ground balls and added two more assists to push the lead to 5-0 just 5 minutes 26 seconds into the game.

Despite wearing a large knee brace, Bennett showed no hesitation entering crowds of bodies and sticks.

“I didn’t even think about it. I trust myself and I trust my doctors who cleared me,” Bennett said.

O’Fallon struck for a pair of goals to slice into the West lead. Senior Madison Luechtefeld scored on a free position shot and sophomore Lexi Prindable found an opening 13 seconds later to cut the deficit to 5-2.

But Bennett, a Lindenwood signee, was just getting started. She scored from sneaking out from behind the net, she scored from attacking from the top of the formation and she scored after a 40-yard sprint.

“I saw what I’ve been waiting to see,” Jacobs said. “She’s excited to be back and we’re excited to have her back.”

Belleville West took a 13-3 lead into halftime and continued the attack in the second half as Bennett and Tavaras exchanged goals.

Tavares, a Missouri Baptist signee, became the main scorer and draw control specialist in Bennett’s absence last season.

“It’s nice to have a break and share a little bit of the load,” Tavares said. “Playing with your best friend again is amazing.”

For Jacobs, if any silver lining can be gleaned from last season, it is the growth of the supporting cast during Bennett’s absence.

“A lot of our players had a chance to develop and come into their own, Mackenzie being one of them,” Jacobs said.

O’Fallon, which surrendered the first six goals after halftime, continued to battle. Luechtefeld and freshman Gracie Favela scored consecutive goals and sophomore Tabytha Moore made 10 quality saves as the Panthers played with more confidence as the game progressed.

“We’re a young team and we’re developing,” O’Fallon coach Alex Prindable said. “The scoreboard may not look promising, but they didn’t quit. They played as hard as they could, and we can learn from this.”

And for Bennett, who took home the game ball as a memento of her first game back, the season lost to injury taught her a great deal.

“Attitude is everything. The way you treat your teammates, the way you look at the game altogether,” Bennett said. “I just love the game, and I realize it every time I step on the field now.”

