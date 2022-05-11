Calhoon, Ballet help John Burroughs defeat Lafayette for ninth consecutive win

LADUE — Her last name is Ballet, but there is nothing dainty about the way she plays defense.

John Burroughs senior Estelle Ballet has a knack of whacking the ball out of the stick of opponents, scooping up the loose ball and heading the other direction before they realize what has transpired.

“I keep my feet moving, I lock in, I get aggressive and I go for it,” Ballet said.

Annie Calhoon scored the game-winning goal and Ballet created the turnover to seal the game Wednesday as John Burroughs defeated Lafayette 9-8 in a physical and spirited season finale for both teams.

John Burroughs (14-2), which won its ninth consecutive game, handed Lafayette its first in-state loss of the season. The Bombers and Lancers likely will be among the top four seeds in the Missouri Scholastic Lacrosse Association playoff bracket when it is announced Friday.

“We’re pretty excited about this (win),” John Burroughs coach Meghan DiGiulio said. “We talked about just wanting to have some fun, but at the same time, this was a big game.”

Lafayette (12-6) displayed its own defensive excellence by masterfully executing a zone concept that flustered John Burroughs in the second half.

The Lancers held the Bombers to two goals over the final 28 minutes, and when junior Natalie Tomljenovic stole an errant pass and scored her sixth goal of the game, Lafayette has stormed back from a five-goal deficit to tie the score, 8-8.

“We just weren’t executing (in the first half), but at some point, they really put their hearts and minds to it and decided they wanted this game,” Lafayette coach Carrie Guenzler-Heaney said.

Calhoon, who scored a goal in the first half while being knocked to the ground, decided to return to the tough areas. She cut towards the goal, made a great catch of a difficult pass, absorbed contact and bounced a shot past Lafayette goalie Amelia Schaefer to give the Bombers the lead with 5 minutes 10 seconds to play.

“I noticed a crack in their (zone) defense that if you’re cutting, they might not stay on you, and then I screamed for the ball,” Calhoon said. “It was hard to see cutters and whether to give them the ball or not, so it might sound crazy, but I had to scream to let (my teammates) know I was there.”

The combination of sophomore Rosalie Tasker and Grace Pottebaum secured the following draw and ran off precious seconds for John Burroughs, but another steal by Tomljenovic gave the ball back to Lafayette for another chance to tie the score in the final minutes.

Ballet was once again on her toes.

She swooped behind a driving Tomljenovic, knocked the ball loose from her stick and captured the resulting ground ball to clinch victory for the Bombers.

“I lock in, I’m on ball and I say, ‘This is not going in,’” Ballet said. “We’ve had a few overtime wins this season, so we’ve been in stressful situations before, especially as a defense. Our defense has improved a ton and we’re super-confident we can get through situations like that.”

Late-game stressful situations seemed unlikely when John Burroughs jumped out to a 6-1 lead midway through the first half.

Pottebaum absorbed a check to the ribs, switched to her left hand and opened the scoring. Tasker capitalized on a player-advantage situation and senior Ellie Strahorn scored moments after that penalty expired as the Bombers exploded for three goals in the first five minutes.

“That’s something we’ve been focusing on all season is foot on the gas from that first whistle and not looking back,” DiGiulio said.

After Tomljenovic scored to put Lafayette on the board, Calhoon began to find holes in the Lafayette defense. She accepted a pass from junior Nadia Steinle and scored on the run, and 40 seconds later, took a pass from senior Eva Kappas, took a check that knocked her to the turf, and found a way to bounce a shot past Schaefer to give the Bombers a 5-1 lead.

“I always wanted to score while falling and it finally happened,” Calhoon said with a laugh.

John Burroughs alternated Calhoon, Pottebaum and Tasker inside the draw circle to show different looks to Lafayette draw specialist Ansley Hails and orchestrated well-timed, double-teams on defense to create confusion and turnovers.

But after Kappas scored to make it 6-1, Lafayette stormed back. Two goals by junior Kara Niewoehner, two more by Tomljenovic and two stellar saves by Schaefer, including a dandy off a Calhoon free-position shot closed the deficit to 7-5 at halftime.

After Strahorn scored in the first minute of the second half, the Lafayette defense found its rhythm, Tomljenovic found the hot hand and the Lancers tied the score.

But Calhoon untied it, and Ballet made her smooth, controlled maneuver to give the Bombers the confidence of a nine-game winning streak heading into the postseason.

For Lafayette, which earned 8-7 victories over both Eureka and MICDS in its previous two games and played tough out-of-state competition from Kentucky and Tennessee earlier in the season, the loss to a strong Burroughs team on Wednesday could be a blessing in disguise.

“I feel like we’re sitting in a good place. We have a lot of momentum, but we also have a lot to reflect on and improve. We may be in that perfect middle ground,” Guenzler-Heaney said.

