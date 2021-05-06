Cancila's scoring touch lifts Villa Duchesne to first win against John Burroughs since 2008

The draw was also an advantage for Villa Duchesne in the final minutes. Senior Garner Hostnik won the next three draws and set up Cancila for her second goal in two minutes, a low bouncer that skipped between the legs of Bombers senior goalie Sophia King.

Hostnik’s ability to win the draw and corral ground balls gave Villa Duchesne a major possession time advantage in the final 11 minutes. The Saints gave up several inches of height around the circle, but still outdueled the Bombers to the ball.

“She was taller than me, so I just worked on jumping high and getting my stick in there,” Hostnik said.

Another Marshall assist, this one to sophomore Kagan Mills, gave Villa a three-goal cushion before Cancila slung two more shots into the goal, her fourth and fifth of the game, to clinch victory.

“Ellie and Gigi have the stats, but what some teams don’t know is that our midfield is some of our strongest players,” Villa Duchesne coach Sydney Tomaso said. “It’s not hard for them to step up, they just don’t normally have to, but this game they had to and they were ready for the challenge.”