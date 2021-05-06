Cancila's scoring touch lifts Villa Duchesne to first win against John Burroughs since 2008

FRONTENAC — Villa Duchesne senior Izzy Cancila embraced the spotlight Thursday.
With John Burroughs electing to faceguard Saints top goal scorer Ellie Marshall and top assist producer Gigi Edwards, Cancila had the space and the desire to make an impact.
“Ellie’s our top scorer, but we’re all talented and we all have the capability to get goals,” Cancila said.
Cancila showed that she was more than capable, scoring four goals in the final 11 minutes as Villa Duchesne scored the final seven goals of the game to defeat John Burroughs 11-6 in a battle of one-loss girls lacrosse teams at Condie Field.
Villa Duchesne (11-1) won its ninth consecutive game, and in the process, snapped a 13-game losing streak to John Burroughs (9-2) dating back to 2008.
Tied 6-6, Cancila won the draw and located Marshall, who drew the attention of a squadron of Bombers. Marshall circled the net and spotted Cancila cutting through the middle to provide Villa the go-ahead goal.
It was the first of two late game assists for Marshall, who despite having a defender draped on her with or without the ball, still found ways to contribute offensively.
“In the past, face guarding is something that hurt our team. I’d take myself out of the game and we would be basically a man down, but now when I’m face guarded, I’ll use it to our advantage,” Marshall said. “I’ll make a cut so someone else can cut through, and instead of it being a disadvantage, we can use it as an advantage.”
The draw was also an advantage for Villa Duchesne in the final minutes. Senior Garner Hostnik won the next three draws and set up Cancila for her second goal in two minutes, a low bouncer that skipped between the legs of Bombers senior goalie Sophia King.
Hostnik’s ability to win the draw and corral ground balls gave Villa Duchesne a major possession time advantage in the final 11 minutes. The Saints gave up several inches of height around the circle, but still outdueled the Bombers to the ball.
“She was taller than me, so I just worked on jumping high and getting my stick in there,” Hostnik said.
Another Marshall assist, this one to sophomore Kagan Mills, gave Villa a three-goal cushion before Cancila slung two more shots into the goal, her fourth and fifth of the game, to clinch victory.
“Ellie and Gigi have the stats, but what some teams don’t know is that our midfield is some of our strongest players,” Villa Duchesne coach Sydney Tomaso said. “It’s not hard for them to step up, they just don’t normally have to, but this game they had to and they were ready for the challenge.”
In the first half, generating offense was a challenge for two of the highest scoring teams in the area. Both Villa Duchesne and John Burroughs entered the game averaging over 14 goals per contest, but excellent defense and goaltending sent the teams into halftime tied 3-3.
John Burroughs goalie Sophia King made five first half saves, including two stellar stops on free position opportunities, and excellent defensive plays by Bombers sophomore Nadia Steinle and junior Eva Kappas allowed the face guarding defense that John Burroughs employed to be highly effective.
“We definitely had a plan and we feel like defensively we executed it,” John Burroughs coach Megan DiGiulio said. “Our goalie came up with some amazing saves and we were really proud of our defensive unit today.”
Bombers top scorer, senior Riley King, was also face guarded, but found ways to stay involved offensively. Standing in front of the crease, KIng blocked a pass from Villa Duchesne senior goalie Emma Tucker, gathered the ball and scored. Then, she made a perfectly timed cut to the net and received a pass from freshman Ava Goldson to tie the game 3-3.
King continued to make an impact in the second half, scoring her third goal off a pass from Grace Pottebaum and individually causing four Villa turnovers as the Bombers built a 6-4 lead with 16 minutes remaining.
But it was key saves by Tucker and tough defense by the Saints, led by sophomore Elle Jones, that kept the Bombers off the scoreboard for the remainder of the game.
“Our defense has come a long way. They tend to get down on themselves because lacrosse is such a high-scoring game, but I tell them that being a good defender is much harder than being a good attacker,” Tomaso said. “They’ve definitely come to play the last couple of games.”
Marshall started the string of seven consecutive goals with an underhanded shot from a tough angle, and Hostnik carried the ball on a 50-yard sprint to tie the game, setting up the spotlight moments for Cancila.
“We all wanted this so bad,” Cancila said. “Coach (Tomaso) keeps telling us that she’s never had such a good team, so we all really put in the effort to get those goals.”