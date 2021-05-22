Cor Jesu knocks off Pattonville for ninth successive triumph

That momentum was exemplified by Fields, who detected slivers of space and accelerated toward the goal to notch a hat trick in the first 7 minutes and 38 seconds of the game.

“We were really working together to clear the lane in the middle,” Fields said. “We were working weaves up top to create space and once I saw the net, I wanted to keep going.”

Fields’ assertive start gave confidence to the young Chargers.

Freshman Caroline May took a feed from Hibey and shoveled an underhand shot for a goal and sophomore Anna Loeffelman scored on a free position shot to open a 5-1 lead at the midway point of the first half.

Meanwhile, the Cor Jesu defense was relentless. The Chargers attacked the Pattonville ball carriers with double and triple teams, forced them to pass while on the run.

“Our defensive M.O. has been to fire double (teams) and figure it out,” Cor Jesu coach Andrew Shipp said. “Better to create chaos then have it come at us.”

That chaos produced goals in transition for Cor Jesu. A forced turnover by freshman Jordan Sadler set up Fields’ fourth tally and an interception by Loeffelman sprung Hibey for a breakaway goal with 43 seconds to play to give the Chargers a commanding 8-2 lead at the break.