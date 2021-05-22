Cor Jesu knocks off Pattonville for ninth successive triumph

Cor Jesu lacrosse captains Allison Fields and Grace Hibey anticipated some growing pains to start the season.
But when the young Chargers lost five of their first six games, Fields and Hibey made sure those pains did not become a season-long illness.
“We collectively decided that we were going to do our absolute best to win on this practice field, so when we play in a game, we’re staying together and working our hardest,” Fields said.
The young core of Cor Jesu has followed their lead.
Fields scored eight goals and Hibey added three to lead the Chargers to a 14-9 victory over Pattonville in a Missouri State Lacrosse Association playoff game Saturday at Cor Jesu.
Cor Jesu (12-7) won its ninth consecutive game and will travel to face Marquette (13-7) at 4 p.m. Tuesday in a state quarterfinal.
Marquette was the site of the last loss suffered by Cor Jesu - a 10-7 setback to the Mustangs on April 21. The Chargers record plummeted to 3-7 that day, but Fields and Hibey did not allow team confidence to plummet with it.
“We were still pretty optimistic,” Hibey said. “This is such a young team and so many girls were still learning the game, so we’ve just known all along that the end of the season is when we were going to have the most momentum.”
That momentum was exemplified by Fields, who detected slivers of space and accelerated toward the goal to notch a hat trick in the first 7 minutes and 38 seconds of the game.
“We were really working together to clear the lane in the middle,” Fields said. “We were working weaves up top to create space and once I saw the net, I wanted to keep going.”
Fields’ assertive start gave confidence to the young Chargers.
Freshman Caroline May took a feed from Hibey and shoveled an underhand shot for a goal and sophomore Anna Loeffelman scored on a free position shot to open a 5-1 lead at the midway point of the first half.
Meanwhile, the Cor Jesu defense was relentless. The Chargers attacked the Pattonville ball carriers with double and triple teams, forced them to pass while on the run.
“Our defensive M.O. has been to fire double (teams) and figure it out,” Cor Jesu coach Andrew Shipp said. “Better to create chaos then have it come at us.”
That chaos produced goals in transition for Cor Jesu. A forced turnover by freshman Jordan Sadler set up Fields’ fourth tally and an interception by Loeffelman sprung Hibey for a breakaway goal with 43 seconds to play to give the Chargers a commanding 8-2 lead at the break.
“Our theme going in was, “ground ball day,” so we were focusing on getting every ground ball,” Hibey said. “The ball was on the ground in the middle of the field a lot and once we would pick it up, we were able to see down the field and transition it pretty quickly.”
Pattonville (13-4) was riding its own eight game winning streak and made the adjustments in the second half to begin to outmaneuver the aggressive Chargers defense.
Helen Bae scored four goals, three in the second half after she went from ball carrier to receiver and let her teammates endure the swarming triple-teams before receiving the ball from them.
“We made a good run at the end and played with a lot of heart and tenacity,” Pattonville coach David DiPasquale said. “The fast break beat us in the first half. We settled down and learned how to deal with the fast break, but we just had a hard time coming back from the deficit.”
That comeback was made harder by the outstanding goalkeeping of senior Elise Adrian, who made 10 saves, five on free position shots that Pattonville earned.
“Their goalie was brilliant,” DiPasquale said.
Cor Jesu has been brilliant defensively throughout its nine-game winning streak, surrendering two goals or fewer in four of the last six games including two shutouts.
“We started working as a unit defensively where before we were relying on one or two main defenders to mark the whole team,” senior Claire Leiber said. “When we all started coming in and helping, it changed our whole defense.”
And thanks to Fields and Hibey, those early-season troubles for Cor Jesu are a distant memory.
“They are so smart. They dictate pace of play, they tell us what to do and they love having that connection with the younger kids,” Shipp said. “It could have been a throwaway year, but instead they decided, ‘We’re going to do it this way,’ and it worked out.”
And the Chargers are looking forward to the rematch with Marquette for a chance to prove just how much they have grown as a team this season.
“We trust each other and we want to play for each other,” Fields said.