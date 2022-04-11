Curry gets hot, backstops MICDS to win over John Burroughs

LADUE — During an undefeated, state championship run for the MICDS girls lacrosse team last season, three things were almost guaranteed.

The Rams would dominate the draw circle, own the possession time and score heaps of goals.

But when none of those things happened Monday, the Rams searched the cupboard for a different recipe for success.

They found Curry.

Junior goalkeeper Kendall Curry made 13 saves, going a perfect 5-for-5 on free position shots, and Alex Johnson and Olivia Rickers each scored three times as MICDS defeated John Burroughs 9-6 in a battle of girls lacrosse powers at O’Hara Field.

After going through a series of quick reaction drills in warmups with assistant coach and Post-Dispatch All-Decade goalie Ellis Chalfant, Curry was tested with three free position shots in the early moments.

She stopped Burroughs senior Grace Pottebaum twice, including once with a stellar right leg save, and then thwarted junior Nadia Steinle with her catching net to keep the game scoreless.

“On the free position shots, I just have to get set and stay calm,” Curry said. “Being focused and being in the right mindset helps a lot.”

But MICDS was not the only team keeping the ball out of its own net.

John Burroughs’ defensive game plan was masterful. They finished the game with a 10-7 advantage in draw controls, and with selective double-teams and strong ground ball retrieval, the Bombers held the Rams off the scoreboard for the first 10 minutes of the game.

“Defensively, we had a plan and the girls really played as a unit,” John Burroughs coach Meghan DiGiulio said. “We knew those 50-50 balls would be huge, and kudos to them for hustling everything down in the midfield.”

The Bombers took the lead on a goal by senior Ellie Strahorn, but midway through the first half, the neon green headband of senior captain Anna Lochhead made an appearance.

She sifted through the Bombers defense, earned a free position shot and scored to put the Rams on the scoreboard. Sophomore Ava Goldson scored 29 seconds later, and Johnson snuck in from behind the goal after a long, patient MICDS possession to put the Rams ahead 3-1.

“Burroughs is our biggest competitor, so we were a bit frantic at first, but when we started settling it more, taking it one pass at a time and staying composed, we started playing our game,” Johnson said.

Pottebaum bounced off two defenders and scored to cut the deficit to 3-2, and when Rickers went to the penalty box, John Burroughs had the opportunity it needed.

But Curry would not let the game get any spicier.

She stuffed junior Annie Calhoun with her right leg on a free position shot and made her sixth save of the half shortly after that.

In the final two minutes of the half, Johnson scored on a free position shot, and a refreshed Rickers netted her first goal to provide the Rams some breathing room with a 5-2 lead at intermission.

The Rams maintained that momentum into the second half, and when the ball took a weird carom off the tip of the stick of senior Greta Wolfsberger and spun into the net, MICDS had scored five unanswered goals and led 8-2.

Meanwhile, the MICDS defense shined. Sophomore Mikaela Mikulec caused errant passes and senior Amber Peterson scooped up ground balls as the Rams held Burroughs scoreless for the first 13 minutes of the second half.

“The defense really came together this game,” Peterson said. “The communication was there, the slides were there, especially redefending on attack two, which we’ve really been working on in practice.”

But a more patient John Burroughs offense started to find gaps in the MICDS fortress by setting up shop behind the net and locating cutters. Calhoun, who led the Bombers with three goals, helped John Burroughs score four times in the final 12 minutes.

For DiGiulio, the ability to go toe-to-toe with the state champs is a confidence booster.

“We saw a lot of good things, and we’re excited,” DiGiulio said. “This was a good moment for us in that we know we can compete.”

And for MICDS coach Kate Haffenreffer, it is nice to know there is another recipe to winning games.

“I always tell them defense wins championships and our defense had it together today, thankfully,” Haffenreffer said. “Our communication was there and Kendall played a great game.”

