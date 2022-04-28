Edwardsville defeats Parkway North to earn first win in program history

EDWARDSVILLE — Juniors Kaila Marshall and Caroline Marcus sometimes catch themselves admiring the scene.

As the two players most instrumental for the creation of the Edwardsville girls lacrosse team, Marshall and Marcus glance at the name on the front of their jerseys and the 24 players wearing them, and smile.

“Every now and then, I’ll be out there thinking, ‘Wow, we actually made this work — from an idea. And it feels so cool,” Marshall said.

That idea produced another moment of immense pride Thursday.

Marshall was a defensive stopper and Marcus was among 10 different scorers as Edwardsville won its first varsity lacrosse game in school history with a 19-10 victory over Parkway North at Plummer Family Park.

The inspiration for Marshall and Marcus to form a lacrosse team at Edwardsville High emerged last year when Lane Goodwin transferred in from Westminster and was disappointed to find that the Tigers did not have a lacrosse team.

“She was bummed that she had to miss out on that, and I said, ‘That sounds so fun, we should get one started here,” Marshall said.

Goodwin, who now attends Father McGivney, joined forces with Marshall and Marcus in developing a vision for an Edwardsville lacrosse team.

For Marshall and Marcus, that vision involved successfully drumming up interest for a sport they had never actually played themselves.

“We put it out like, ‘Come try it, everybody is new. You’re not alone. We’ll have so much fun learning together,’” Marshall said.

And nobody was safe from their recruiting pitch. As members of the Edwardsville Student Council, the two announced the forming of a new lacrosse team while conducting freshman tours.

“We got a couple girls from that,” Marcus said. “That was really exciting.”

Marshall recruited members of the Edwardsville field hockey team, Marcus convinced some friends, and soon, they had enough girls who wanted to play. They just needed to learn how, so the two arranged for Lou Fusz Lacrosse to conduct a clinic.

“We had all the sticks and gear, so they wouldn’t have to buy anything right away. It was a try-it-out thing, and if they didn’t love it, they didn’t have to come back,” Marcus said.

They came back.

And now they needed a coach.

Marcus asked her brother’s Glen Ed lacrosse coach Keith Schmidt if he knew someone interested in coaching them.

In walked David Boots, who along with his wife, Tamara, was instrumental in building up the youth lacrosse programs in O’Fallon.

“Keith came to me and said they had 22 girls. All I had to do was step in. They had already done the hard part.”

Last season, Edwardsville fielded only a "C" team. The Tigers won a few junior varsity games this season, but were 0-4 in varsity play coming into Thursday’s matchup with Parkway North.

Gabby Kaburick and Claire Folmer netted their first varsity goals to open the scoring for Edwardsville, and when Reese Noll deposited her first of four goals, the Tigers opened a quick 4-0 lead.

But an inaugural win is not supposed to be easy.

Stellar goalkeeping by sophomore Gal Vilnai, who made 13 saves, and seven goals by junior Bella McMillen kept the Vikings within striking distance.

Clinging to a 5-3 lead, Marcus retrieved a missed shot behind the goal, made her way to the front and scored to give Edwardsville some breathing room.

After Parkway North (0-6) scored three successive goals to slice the deficit to 15-10, Marshall stripped the ball from a driving McMillen, which led to the fourth goal by Noll and an upcoming celebration.

“We talk about playing like you want it and that’s what we saw today, making that extra effort to fight for that ground ball, making those extra passes, and that was great to see,” Boots said.

And for Marcus and Marshall, the joy on the faces of their teammates as they walked through the handshake line brought an ear-to-ear smile to their faces.

“It’s so amazing. The first school win,” Marshall said.