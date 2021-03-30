Emily Lamartina, junior, Visitation Mar 30, 2021 54 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Emily LaMartina, Visitation lacrosse As a freshman, Lamartina scored 50 goals and led the area in draw controls per game (7.7). Her knack for collecting ground balls and ability to defend the whole field helped the Vivettes win four of their final six games in 2019. 0 comments Tags Prep-sports Emily Lamartina Sport STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Girls Lacrosse Girls lacrosse players to watch 54 min ago