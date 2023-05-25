Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

LADUE — Macey Rickles' team didn't necessarily want to play the revenge card, but she admitted she had a little motivation heading into Thursday.

Rickles and the Eureka girls lacrosse team lost to MICDS in last season's Missouri Scholastic Lacrosse Association state championship game and the teams squared off again in this year's semifinal round at John Burroughs' Leland Field.

This time, it was the Wildcats who came out on top 9-7 to move on to Saturday's final right back on the same field.

“We didn't try to focus too much on the fact that they're the people we're trying to beat. It was moreso we needed to get past this and play together,” said Rickles, a senior goalkeeper. “But I know I used it as a little motivation because last year I was in the cage for the state championship, so I wanted that revenge a little bit.”

Second-seeded Eureka (15-1) will face off against No. 1 seed John Burroughs (14-3) at 12 p.m. Saturday at Burroughs. It will mark the second successive final the Wildcats will play on their opponents' home field following last year's 7-2 title game setback at MICDS.

The Bombers have won three titles in four overall championship appearances with the most recent coming in 2012.

The Wildcats will be seeking their first championship in their second try against a Burroughs team that dealt them their only blemish this season, a 10-9 loss on May 4.

“It's incredibly exciting. I really don't think any of us expected us to be here after the amount of talent we graduated last year,” Eureka coach Melissa Menchella said. “Burroughs has a very spread-out attack, too, and they have a very talented, young team that knows how to work together. And their defense is very unique, so it's different to prepare for, but we're excited for the challenge.”

Sixth-seeded MICDS (10-7) was denied a chance to advance to the title game for the 10th time in the last 12 seasons and a shot at its third straight championship.

“We lost to them by 11 at the beginning of the season (17-6 on April 11) and our whole goal was to just get better,” Rams coach Kate Heffenreffer said. “They played hard and just didn't have shots that fell, and their goalie had some good saves. They did their best for 50 minutes and that's all we ask them to do.”

MICDS limited the area's top player, Bailey Boulay, to two goals, but other Wildcats stepped up to fill the scoring void, as Kylee Pickens scored a pair of goals and five other players — Kaylee Gross, Emily Henderson, Mia Smith, Ruby Copeland and Marley Schneider — contributed one goal apiece.

“That's been our whole season,” Menchella said. “We have a lot of girls that can score. When Bailey's locked off, I don't get too concerned. I know that other girls can step up and I know that we have six other attackers on the field that can take care of the job.”

The Eureka defense was also solid, holding the Rams to one of their lowest goal outputs of the season, and Rickles was strong in the cage.

“I love my defense with all of my heart,” Rickles said. “A lot of our defense we had last year graduated, so we were kind of starting fresh and they just stepped up big time.”

The game was close throughout with neither team holding more than a four-goal lead.

Eureka, which never trailed in the game, led by one goal on three different occasions to start the game.

Pickens scored just under four minutes into the game and the teams then alternated the next four tallies for a 3-2 Wildcats advantage.

Meanwhile during that sequence of goals, misfortune struck the Rams yet again.

Already without three starters due to season-ending injuries, first-team all-state defender Maddie Sineff went down with an injury just 6 minutes, 33 seconds into the contest and did not return. Sineff scored the game-winning goal as time expired in MICDS' quarterfinal upset at St. Joseph's on Tuesday.

“Maddie is one of our stars and it was like, 'Here we go again,' ” Haffenreffer said. “A lot of teams would have just completely folded once their teammate was out, but people stepped up and I'm just really proud of them.”

Boulay then scored both her goals exactly two minutes apart before Ellie Lochhead brought the Rams to within 5-3 at the halftime break.

“The first half didn't feel like Eureka lacrosse,” Rickles said. “We're always trying to make sure it feels like our game, so in the huddle we were talking about how we need to play the way we play, calm the nerves a bit and run the plays that are ours and not run what the defense is forcing us to play.”

Pickens and Smith tallied 39 seconds apart to give Eureka its biggest lead at 7-3 less than three minutes into the second half.

Lochhead and Amelia Mackin brought MICDS back to within two goals and the teams went back to trading the next four goals. When Caroline Koman scored her second goal of the game with eight minutes left, it cut the Eureka lead to 9-7 and represented the final goal of the game.

The Rams did have several chances to get the deficit down to one, but Rickles made several key saves down the stretch to keep it a two-goal game.

“My goalie was lights-out,” Menchella said. “I don't think I've seen her play so hard the whole season. I think she really put the team on her shoulders. Without her today, it could have been a different story. We are eternally grateful for her because she just really stepped up for the team today.”

The Wildcats gained control of the ball with just under two minutes to play and they were able to play keepaway the rest of the game to ice the victory.

Once that win was on ice and the final horn sounded, every Wildcat made a mad dash down the field toward Rickles for a celebration one year in the making.

“I was still holding my breath, not wanting to think anything too soon. That way, I couldn't jinx us or anything,” Rickles said. “It just made me so happy seeing the flood of my team (heading toward her). It just makes me smile and I'll probably be smiling for the next day-and-a-half.”