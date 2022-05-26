Eureka sizzles in second half, defeats Summit to earn first chance at state title

LADUE — The Eureka girls lacrosse team likes to have fun. But the Wildcats also know when it’s time to get down to business.

That was evident Thursday when the Wildcats’ relentless attack produced four goals in the first five minutes of the second half, powering them to a 13-5 victory over Summit in the semifinals of the Missouri Scholastic Lacrosse Association tournament at MICDS High School.

“I’m just in shock right now. It’s unreal,” said Eureka sophomore midfielder Kylee Pickens, who scored three goals. “I think we came together as a team and we played so well. We shared the ball so amazing. We’ve been doing it all year, building up the momentum to get to where we are now.”

Where the Wildcats (17-2) are is one victory away from a state championship. They will face host MICDS (14-5) in the title game at noon Saturday. The Falcons (12-5) will play John Burroughs (16-3) for third place at 10 a.m.

Eureka defeated visiting MICDS 7-6 on April 21.

“As a former player in the program, this is the most unreal feeling because I know we’ve never made it to the state-championship game,” said Wildcats coach Melissa Menchella, a Eureka graduate. “We’ve made it to the final four three or four times total, but have always gotten beat in the final four game. To coach a team to the state-championship game is the most impactful thing I could have ever asked for because this is where it started for me.”

Eureka already led 6-3 at halftime, but poured it on behind goals from senior Haley Ritchie, Pickens, senior Becca Ritter and junior Kaylee Gross.

After each connection, players on Eureka's bench went to the ground, simulating the movements they would use to navigate a canoe.

“Today, we did a boat and people got down on the ground and were rowing. That was the first time we’ve done that one,” Pickens said. “We get really crazy. We do dogpiles and we’re always screaming at each other. In practice, we celebrate hard and in games we celebrate hard, too.”

It exacerbates the team unity the Wildcats already own in spades.

“Everybody just loves everybody,” Pickens said of the sideline silliness. “When one person scores, it’s not just her, but the whole team that got them that shot.”

Gross also finished with three goals, while Ritter and sophomore Bailey Boulay had two apiece. Seniors Kennedy Rausch and junior Bella Short each had one.

“The scoring coming out in the second half was a huge spark for us because Summit, they’re fighters,” Menchella said. “I’ve watched them throughout the years battle their way back from every deficit. Even against Lafayette (in the quarterfinals), they scored about five goals in eight minutes at the end of their game. We knew they would come out on fire to try to come get us.

“So the fact that we lit it up with four goals off the bat was a game-changer for us. The way we played together was huge. We played as one.”

Time-consuming possession was a key for Eureka. The Falcons expended a considerable amount of energy chasing the Wildcats, and if there was a loose ball, typically it was Eureka player scooping it up and moving toward the goal.

The Falcons also struggled mightily on draws, putting them into a defensive mindset that lasted throughout the game.

“They’re a very talented team. They pass and catch incredibly well,” said Summit coach David Gibson, whose team fell to the Wildcats for the second time this season. “They’ve got fast players, so if there is a slip-up, they’re able to recover quickly. It’s a hard team to try to defend and get the ball from.”

Summit jumped out to a 2-1 lead. Senior Hannah McCutcheon made it 1-0 just 18 seconds into the match. After Ritter scored for the Wildcats at 24 minutes, 3 seconds, senior Devon Crews scored to put the Falcons on top 2-1 at 15:55.

Pickens scored twice in the first half, tying the game at 2 with 14:39 to play and put Eureka ahead 4-2 a few minutes later. In between Pickens’ goals, Gross scored her first goal to put Eureka ahead for good at 3-2.

Boulay and Rausch scored to make it 6-2 before Summit closed the half with a goal from junior Natalie Ruffus to make it 6-3.

After the break, however, the Wildcats stole the show with their offensive breakout that had the Falcons flying against the wind the rest of the game.

“There’s no pause in their play. It’s immediate reaction play,” Gibson said. “Everything that happens, they react very quickly to it. That puts stress on you. It’s continuous pressure, and it causes unforced errors.

“From the draw to the speed to the aggressiveness, those are all hard things to defend.”

Menchella complimented Pickens for picking up lacrosse so quickly.

“Kylee Pickens is just a hustler,” she said. “She’s actually fairly new to the sport; this is only her second season ever. Just because of her hard work, you would never know because she stands out so much — her intensity. She has knack for going to the cage. She knows when we need one and when it’s her time to go. She’s not afraid of anybody in her path. She’s going to make it to the cage.”

