Eureka wraps up brilliant regular season with win over Cor Jesu

EUREKA — With her stick in the air, Eureka sophomore Bailey Boulay raced towards the goal shouting for a pass.

But when it arrived, Boulay failed to catch it and it dropped between her feet, so she did her best Tiger Woods impression and putted it toward the goal.

“I cradled too fast, and it fell out of my stick. I saw it on the ground and I just flicked it in,” Boulay said.

Boulay’s 14-foot birdie putt was one of her team-high four goals, as the Wildcats received scoring from eight different players to defeat Cor Jesu 15-7 Thursday at Eureka.

For Eureka (15-2), Boulay's goal was a microcosm of a season where little has gone wrong. The Wildcats are in the midst of their best season in program history, and their 15 wins are the most since a 15-6 mark in 2011 that earned a third-place state finish.

Eureka scored three goals in the opening five minutes, all by different players. The Wildcats won draws, maintained patient possessions and found the perfect shot opportunities as Becca Ritter, Elena Walker and Kaylee Gross found the back of the net.

“It’s my favorite thing when I get my stat sheet and I see goals by half of our team. I just love that at any moment any of our girls can step up and get a goal when we need it,” said Eureka coach Melissa Menchella, who scored 96 goals on that 2011 Eureka team.

Meanwhile, Eureka's defense was impenetrable without being flashy in holding Cor Jesu to one goal over the first 23 minutes. The Wildcats rarely double-teamed. They were sound positionally, denied cutters and forced the Chargers to work the ball around their defensive formation in search of openings that were not there.

“We work on our defense a lot, and everybody knows where they’re supposed to be and when they’re supposed to be there. It’s a lot of repetition,” said Haley Ritchie, a Grand Valley State commit who holds the career Eureka record for turnovers caused.

Senior Kennedy Rausch showed Eureka also could score in transition by quickly capitalizing on a Ritchie steal and placing a shot top corner to open a 4-0 lead.

“Last year, we lost a lot of really good seniors, and we didn’t know what we were going to be working with,” said Rausch, a team captain. “It’s been amazing working with the players that we have because everybody brings so much to this team. It’s been nice to see how much our hard work has paid off.”

A goal by Ritter and two by Boulay, including the holy roller, gave the Wildcats a 7-2 advantage at halftime.

Cor Jesu coach Andrew Shipp was impressed by the talent and poise of the Eureka team.

“They have 10 good seniors. They’re four years in and it shows,” Shipp said.

Goals by senior Kaelee Kohl and sophomore Kylee Pickens gave Eureka 12 goals by eight different players, before Cor Jesu began to find its own offensive formula.

Junior Anna Loeffelman and sophomore Caroline May sliced to the net, received a pass and shot in one motion. Two goals by senior Audrey Bueligmann gave the Chargers seven for the game, as they became only the third team in 17 games to score that many against Eureka.

Cor Jesu (7-7) received 11 strong saves by junior goalie Lili Work, and the strong second half played by the Chargers built a foundation for the start of next week’s postseason.

But the final goal of Eureka’s regular season was a fitting tribute — a sequence where every offensive player possessed the ball, finalized by a perfect pass from Kohl and a wonderful finish by Boulay.

“That’s just how we are. We’re all good players and we set each other up for success,” Boulay said.