Friday's best performances StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com May 6, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)PlayerGoalsAssistsDCAbigail Hirsch, Fort Zumwalt United (vs Nerinx Hall)502Shannon O'Leary, Fort Zumwalt United (vs Nerinx Hall)103 0 Comments STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Wentzville continues to make most of regular season, beats Cor Jesu to stay unbeaten AFFTON — For the Wentzville girls lacrosse squad, every game is their championship. That’s because, as a club team, they are not eligible to c… Tuesday's best performances Best performances (1 Goal Minimum) Friday's best performances Best performances (1 Goal Minimum) Last week's best performances Best performances (3 Goal Minimum) Wednesday's best performances Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)