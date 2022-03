Led area with 234 saves, a total that eclipsed the second-highest total by 52 saves. Finished third in the area with a .588 save percentage and helped the Longhorns earn a 14-6 record, including a 6-1 mark in games decided by one goal. As a catcher for the Parkway West softball team this fall, Livak batted .381, drove in 26 runs and struck out only six times.