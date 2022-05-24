Girls lacrosse postseason roundup: Pottenbaum leads John Burroughs past Parkway South in quarterfinal

LADUE — Before John Burroughs senior Grace Pottebaum plays field hockey at the University of North Carolina, she took a page out of Dean Smith’s UNC basketball playbook.

For the final 11 minutes Tuesday, Pottebaum operated like Phil Ford in the Tar Heels pre-shot clock, four corners offense, penetrating gaps, passing the ball and then getting it back as the Bombers clung to a two-goal lead.

“Our coaches had trust that we could maintain the ball, so we tried to hold it as much as we could,” Pottebaum said.

Pottenbaum led the patient finish and Rosalie Tasker ignited an explosive second half start to propel John Burroughs to a 10-7 victory over Parkway South in a Missouri Scholastic Lacrosse Association quarterfinal matchup at John Burroughs.

Leading 5-4 at the intermission, the Bombers (16-2) locked arms and emerged with heightened purpose. Tasker scored 16 seconds into the second half, the first of four quick goals by John Burroughs, to take a 9-5 lead.

But Parkway South (17-3), which had scored at least 11 goals in every game except two, answered with its own offensive power. Senior Kayla Huelsmann scored twice in 17 seconds to cut the deficit to 9-7 with 11 minutes and 32 seconds to play.

Burroughs called a timeout, the patient strategy was set and Pottebaum took charge. In the final 11 minutes, the ball rarely hit the ground, and when it did, it consistently reappeared in the stick of a John Burroughs player.

“I was a little nervous. I dropped it once and thought, ‘I better get it back,’” Pottebaum said.

The delay tactic culminated in an Ellie Strahorn pass to a cutting Annie Calhoun to score the final goal with 28.5 seconds left and clinch the first semifinal berth for John Burroughs since 2015.

Calhoun, Strahorn, Pottebaum, Tasker and Eva Kappas each scored twice for the Bombers.

“We’re really excited. Our goal this season was to play on the last day (of the season). We want to have every possible day together,” John Burroughs coach Meghan Digiulio said.

Parkway South (17-3) was led by Huelsmann who had four goals and Devyn Dimovitz with two.

“I’m proud of everything they’ve done this season, it’s the furthest we’ve ever gone. It just didn’t happen for us today.” Parkway South coach Rita Hunt said.

MICDS 16, St. Joseph’s 8: Olivia Rickers scored four goals and added 14 draw controls to lead MICDS to a quarterfinal victory over St. Joseph’s.

Anna Lochhead and Ava Goldson added three goals apiece, and Kendall Curry made five saves to lead the Rams (13-5) to their 10th consecutive final four berth.

St. Joseph’s finished its season 15-9.

MICDS, which has won six of the last eight MSLA girls lacrosse championships, will face John Burroughs in a semifinal Thursday at MICDS.

Eureka 15, Cor Jesu 6: Bailey Boulay scored six goals and Kennedy Rausch added three to lead Eureka over Cor Jesu.

The Wildcats led 4-3 at halftime before exploding for 11 goals in the second half. Haley Ritchie had six draw controls and four ground balls, while goalie Macey Rickles made 10 saves.

Eureka (16-2) will face Summit (12-4) in the other semifinal Thursday at MICDS.

Summit defeated Lafayette 15-9 to earn its second trip to the state semifinals in three seasons.