Girls lacrosse postseason roundup: St. Joseph's uses explosive second half to defeat Francis Howell

Abby Gaines scored four goals to help St. Joseph’s break open a tight game and earn a 13-6 victory over Francis Howell on Monday in the third round of the Missouri girls lacrosse state tournament.

After Howell tied the game 6-6 early in the second half, the Angels rattled off seven unanswered goals to earn their eighth win in the last nine games.

St. Joseph’s (15-8) received a three-goal performance from Hanna Jachna and two goals from Gen Harrison as seven different Angels found the twine.

Kyra Blondin and Maggie Mudd each scored twice and Kennedy Adams made 13 saves to lead Francis Howell (9-4).

Parkway South 14, Villa Duchesne 10: Kayla Huelsmann scored five goals and Devyn Dimovitz added four to lead Parkway South to a victory.

Caitlyn McDermott continued her record-setting pace with six assists, giving her 90 on the season, and Natalie Avise made 17 saves for Parkway South (17-2).

Villa Duchesne, the state runner-up last season, finished 6-10.

Cor Jesu 10, Pattonville 6: Anna Loeffelmann scored three goals to lead a Cor Jesu attack that included six different goal scorers in a victory over Pattonville.

Jordan Sadler and Makenzie Van Bree each scored twice and Lili Work made four saves for Cor Jesu (8-8).

Pattonville finished 9-6.

Eureka 15, Francis Howell Central 1: Bailey Boulay and Kennedy Rausch each scored three goals to lead Eureka to a victory over Francis Howell Central.

Among the 10 goal scorers for the Wildcats (15-2) was Haley Ritchie, who scored twice while adding five draw controls, five ground balls and three caused turnovers.

Francis Howell Central finished 9-8.

MICDS 17, Visitation 2: Olivia Rickers scored eight goals and added 10 draw controls to propel MICDS to a win over Visitation.

MICDS (12-5) received two goals apiece from Alex Johnson, Anna Lochhead and Hattie Sloane as the defending state champions exploded for 12 first half goals.

Visitation finished 8-8 after beginning the season 0-5.

Lafayette 15, Westminster 5: Ansley Hails and Kara Niewoehner scored four goals apiece to lead Lafayette over Westminster in a game played Sunday.

Makayla Archambeault and Natalie Tomljenovic each added two goals and Amelia Schaefer made five saves for Lafayette (13-6)

In other quarterfinal action, Summit defeated Marquette 15-5, and John Burroughs defeated Parkway West 14-3.

Quarterfinals matchups Tuesday:

Parkway South at John Burroughs at 4 p.m.

St. Joseph’s at MICDS at 4 p.m.

Summit at Lafayette at 4:30 p.m.

Cor Jesu at Eureka at 6 p.m.

