Girls lacrosse postseason spotlight: Ritchie uses all-around game to help Eureka claim No. 1 seed

Haley Ritchie stood in amazement at what she had done.

After spending her freshman year as a member of the Eureka girls lacrosse ‘C’ team, Ritchie was determined to skip junior varsity and make the Wildcats’ varsity roster as a sophomore.

An intrasquad scrimmage on the last day of tryouts provided one final chance to show her coaches how much she had progressed.

“I remember leaving the field crying,” Ritchie said. “I had never played so good in my life.”

That day, Ritchie impressed both herself and her coaches, and she has been a varsity standout ever since.

Now a senior captain and committed to play lacrosse at Grand Valley State, Ritchie’s skill and leadership has helped Eureka (15-2) earn the No. 1 seed in the Missouri Scholastic Lacrosse Association state tournament.

The postseason begins Tuesday with eight first-round matchups and will culminate on the campus of MICDS, where the state semifinals are scheduled for May 26. The state championship is slated for May 28.

MICDS (11-5), John Burroughs (14-2) and Lafayette (12-6) round out the top four seeds.

“I’m proud that we’ve gotten the (No.) 1 seed, but with the top four teams, there is no room for mistakes,” Eureka coach Melissa Menchella said. “We’ve all beaten each other by one goal or lost to each other by one goal, so it’s going to be a battle. It’s crazy to think of the level of competition that possibly could play out in the playoffs.”

Eureka will lean on Ritchie’s all-around excellence in its quest to reach its first final four since advancing to three consecutive semifinals from 2011-13.

On defense, Ritchie has mastered the art of dislodging the ball from the opponent’s stick. Her 66 caused turnovers over the past two seasons are a school record, and her communication and positioning helped Eureka's defense limit opposing teams to eight goals or fewer.

“Every time I’m defending, I’m thinking, ‘What can I do to throw the attacker off?’ It’s breaking down every little thing they do and finding that tiny, little weak spot,” Ritchie said.

Ritchie will play defense in college, but has excelled as a midfielder for the Wildcats, ranking in the top-20 in the area in total draw controls and draw controls per game.

“I love taking the draw for this team. It’s so satisfying because we all know how each other work around the circle,” Ritchie said.

Ritchie leads the team with 38 goals, including the game-winner in an 8-7 victory over MICDS that vaulted Eureka to the No. 1 seed. She is one of three Wildcats to score more than 30 goals this season, along with senior Kennedy Rausch (32) and sophomore Bailey Boulay (35).

“Haley is an example of an athlete who always wants to get better. She’s such a commanding player already, and she doesn’t want to settle for the level of play that she’s at. She asks a ton of questions about the game and challenges herself to get better every day,” Menchella said.

It is not unusual for Ritchie to spend Saturday afternoons binge-watching college lacrosse games, picking out details of footwork and stick positioning. She plans to do film study and statistical analysis of Eureka’s opponents before the playoffs begin.

“I love breaking it down, looking at all the little things and memorizing everything, so during the game, I know exactly what to do and what to tell people,” Ritchie said. “I actually want to be a coach when I’m older.”

And her coaching mentality will be vital during high-pressure, late-game situations as Eureka enters uncharted territory as the No. 1 ranked team this postseason.

“It’s stressful because teams will bring their absolute best games to us,” Ritchie said. “Right now, I need to take care of myself mentally, because, as a captain, I’m going to have to take care of everyone else. When we get down, I know I’ll have to bring everyone back up.”

No. 7 ranked Wentzville, top players will be non-participants in postseason

The playoffs will take place without one of the best teams and players in the area.

Led by sophomore Ella Lowry’s 78 goals, the fourth-highest total in the area, Wentzville (12-1) is ranked as the seventh-best team in Missouri by LaxNumbers.com. But neither Lowry nor Wentzville will have the opportunity to compete in the postseason.

Now in its 17th season of competition, Wentzville is made up of students from Holt, Timberland and Liberty, but is not officially sanctioned by any school or the Wentzville school district, making it a “club” sport by definition and ineligible for postseason competition.

“I just think we should have an opportunity to play in the playoffs,” Wentzville coach Kelley Lowry said. “To say to these girls that you get to play all season, and then don’t get to go to the playoffs, there’s a disconnect. They say we want to empower women and give them opportunity, but yet, not you.”

Zumwalt United (7-1) also seeks sanctioning from its district and boasts of two of the top players in the area. Colorado-Mesa commit Cameron Flynn has scored 55 goals and added 17 assists in just eight games, and sophomore Matye Riley (31 goals) was a member of the Under Armour Under-16 national team last summer.

“There are remarkably good lacrosse players who are not going to play postseason,” Zumwalt United coach Bob Panke said.

Public schools make a splash in the top 10

Led by Eureka, public schools make up six of the top 10 seeds in the upcoming tournament, adding parity to a sport that saw a private school win the state title for 18 consecutive seasons between 2001-18.

Lafayette (12-6), which lost only one game this season to an in-state opponent, earned the No. 4 seed. The Lancers hope to advance to a state semifinal for the fifth consecutive season, a streak that includes a memorable run as the No. 11 seed last season, highlighted by a pair of overtime victories over higher-seeded teams.

Summit (10-4) earned the No. 5 seed this season. The Falcons were seeded fourth when they made a historic run to the state title in 2019, becoming the first public school to win a girls lacrosse state championship since Lafayette in 2000.

Parkway South (16-2) earned the No. 6 seed through a potent offense that averages 14 goals per game and is quarterbacked by senior Caitlyn McDermott, whose 84 assists are the most recorded in a season since at least the year 2000. She surpassed the record of 83 assists set by Ladue standout Mimi Hemenway in 2012.

No. 7 Francis Howell (9-3) earned its highest seed in its seven-year history, losing its three games by a total of five goals, and No. 9 Pattonville (8-5) enters the playoffs having only lost to the top five teams.

Teams seeded between 17 and 32 begin play Tuesday with the winners facing teams seeded 9-16 on Thursday. The top eight seeds begin postseason play Saturday.