What do tennis and lacrosse have in common? How about St. Joseph’s Academy senior Abby Gaines.

From hitting backhands on the tennis court to scoring goals on the lacrosse field, Gaines always is a competitor.

And a winner.

Gaines, who lives in Creve Coeur, finished her tennis career in October by helping lead the Angels to their second consecutive team state championship and third in four years while also winning the second doubles state title of her career.

“For all four years as an Angel, Abby was the veritable anchor for the St. Joe tennis program,” St. Joseph’s tennis coach Doug Smith said. “She led the way to three state team championships and shared billing with two teammates in also copping two state doubles titles.”

Last spring on the lacrosse field, Gaines was the Angels’ leading scorer. The midfielder ranked in the top 15 in scoring in the area with 57 goals and 20 assists.

First-year St. Joseph's head coach Grace Zagursky likes how well Gaines has picked up playing lacrosse.

“She had never played lacrosse before high school,” Zagursky. “She’s really good. She showed up in tryouts as a freshman and I saw the potential. What a great athlete she is. I thought we could turn her into a skilled lacrosse player.”

Smith is not surprised by Gaines quickly picking up the sport.

Gaines was a third team Post-Dispatch All-Metro selection last season.

“I’ll confess that I’m not very well-versed in the positions or even the rules of lacrosse,” Smith said. “But Abby is such a superb athlete that it didn’t surprise me to learn she has turned out to be an outstanding midfielder.”

Zagursky expects Gaines to continue to play well offensively.

“She’s one of our draw takers this season,” Zagursky said. “She’s always looking for the open pass. She’s quick in transitions. She’s a fast player. She looks to get the ball up the field as quickly as possible and she likes to shoot. She can make the way down the field by herself. She can pop the ball to our attack players.”

So, which sport does she like better?

“That’s a tough question. I think I probably like lacrosse more because we are getting ready to start the season and I love playing with the girls on my team,” Gaines said. “I’m definitely a better tennis player, but I’ve been playing tennis since I was 7 years old.”

There are some qualities in an athlete that apply to both sports, Gaines said.

“Tennis is more of an individual sport compared to lacrosse, but they both require a lot of discipline, physical and mental toughness to be successful,” Gaines said. “I think one reason I was able to pick lacrosse up so quickly was because of my strong eye-hand coordination from tennis.”

Smith agreed.

“The hand-eye skills that Abby developed in her tennis translated beautifully into lacrosse,” Smith said. “I saw her play a couple of times and was impressed but not surprised with her speed and agility. As with her tennis, she shows great hands as well as footwork.”

While she’s talented in both sports, Gaines will not compete in college.

Instead, she’ll be a student at the University of Missouri. She said she will study finance.

“I’ve had some nice offers to play tennis in college, but I finished my tennis career on a good note and I’m ready to just enjoy being a student,” Gaines said. “I am planning on participating in club lacrosse.”

Smith understood Gaines’ decision not to pursue or accept a tennis scholarship.

“Some girls who have been locked into the year-round tennis regimen starting even before their teens are just ready to move on and want to enjoy their college years free from the daily tennis grind,” Smith said.

Last season, the Angels reached the quarterfinals of the Missouri State Lacrosse Association’s state tournament.

St. Joseph’s finished with a 15-9 record and was eliminated by eventual champion MICDS.

“We got to the quarterfinals last year but were disappointed in how we finished,” Gaines said. “I am confident about our chances this season, but there are some really good teams that are going to be tough to beat so we are going to have to work super hard.”

This year, Gaines and her teammates have a leader in Zagursky, who had been junior varsity coach the past nine years and has been associated with the program for the past 10 years.

Former coach Jen Bisch retired after last season. Bisch, who is still teaching at the school, held the job more than 20 years in the position.

“I was close to Coach Bisch and still am as she is one of my teachers for a class,” Gaines said. “She was a great coach to me and taught me a lot of great things and I thank her very much for that.”

Gaines is looking forward to playing for Zagursky. It’s a different atmosphere with someone else holding the whistle for the Angels.

“Coach Grace has brought a ton of energy and ideas to the team this year,” Gaines said. “She went to a convention in Maryland before the season started and she has introduced us to so many new drills that I think are going to help our team tremendously. I can’t wait to see where she takes us this year.”

Gaines began playing lacrosse toward the end of eighth grade. She said she would enjoy watching my older brother play lacrosse in high school.

She is excited about the team this spring. Improved play on both sides should help the Angels build on what they accomplished last year.

“Last year, our offense was still super strong but we got even stronger on the defensive side which helped us a lot,” Gaines said. ”To play and compete with the really good teams in our area, you have to be super strong on both sides and each year, I think we get better and better each year and I can’t wait to see what this year has in store for us.”

Gaines is one of the co-captains this season. The other two co-captains are defender Sabrina Schultz and goalie Jordan Wilson.

Gaines is more than satisfied with her tennis career at St. Joseph’s.

“My coach, Doug Smith, was amazing and helped me get better and better through the years,” Gaines said. “The friendships that I had the opportunity to make, and still have today from the tennis team, are something that will never be replaced.”

Gaines played the sport year round.

“I’ve had a ton of nice wins and accomplishments on the USTA junior circuit over the last eight years including being ranked as one of the top girls in the country,” Gaines said. “My coaches Troy Bray and Matt Kuelker have taught me more than I can thank them for. I still work at my tennis club today helping with kids clinics and it’s super fun.”

Ending her athletic time with a solid season in lacrosse is important to Gaines. She knows what she wants for the team.”

“My goal is to hopefully win state or get as far as we can. It is going to take a lot of hard work but I know we can do it,” Gaines said. “All the girls on the team are super dedicated and want to finish strong. The other teams in our area are very strong. Our goals as a team this year are to play fast and smart when on the field and be great teammates and girls on and off the field.”

Zagursky is not worried about Gaines doing what is necessary for the team to do well.

“My goals for her are to continue to develop as a leader not only on the field but in life” Zagurksy said. “I hope she fulfills what she wants to do. She’ll do whatever it takes for us to be successful. She will push herself to reach her highest potential. She’s very competitive and ultimately, she wants to win.”

