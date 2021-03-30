Girls lacrosse season preview spotlight: Marquette's Liu sisters make impact with QuaranTeen Pals

Joyce Liu and Jenny Liu played piano every Saturday as young girls for residents living at Bethesda senior home.
They felt joy performing for an appreciative audience, but they also sensed something else.
“Even at a young age, we saw that the seniors were really lonely at times,” Jenny Liu said.
It was an observation that stuck with them.
Last spring, the Liu sisters were two of only four underclassmen to make the 25-person Marquette girls lacrosse roster. But after two weeks of practice and one scrimmage, the season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We were so excited when we made the team,” sophomore Joyce Liu said. “We had a good taste of what the season could have been after that scrimmage game, and we were really sad when it was canceled, not only for ourselves, but for our seniors.”
But in May, when the Liu sisters drove past the same Bethesda home where they once performed, their sympathies shifted to a different kind of senior.
“We thought about how hard COVID-19 must have hit them,” said Jenny Liu, a junior. “Already they were pretty lonely and now their visitor access was restricted.”
The Liu sisters researched how the pandemic was affecting residents in senior-living homes nationwide and found that feelings of fear, isolation and depression were growing exponentially.
“That struck us really hard,” Jenny Liu said.
They started to brainstorm ways to ease that feeling of isolation. They thought of Zoom hangouts but were worried the technology aspect may be challenging.
Then they thought of writing letters.
“To take the time to write a handwritten letter, put your heart into that letter, send it and receive one in return is a whole different ball game than communicating over technology,” Jenny Liu said. “Plus letters are what they’re used to. It’s a little bit of nostalgia for them.”
But before they could launch their teen-to-senior pen pal idea, they needed a senior-living home to participate. After more than 20 declined, Brookdale West County in Ballwin gave them the answer they hoped to hear.
“That was one of the biggest lessons we learned. You only need one person to say yes to make your idea come true,” Joyce Liu said.
That idea has become QuaranTeen Pals, the Liu sisters’ non-profit organization that connects teens with seniors through hand-written letters.
In less than a year, QuaranTeen Pals has gained 247 teen members from 31 states, Canada and Indonesia and has delivered more than 680 handwritten letters to senior-living homes and children’s hospitals.
The first batch of letters sent to Brookdale West County last summer also included a teen-produced oil painting. The next day, the Liu sisters received an email gushing with appreciation.
“It talked about how the seniors loved reading the letters and loved the painting,” Jenny Liu said. “It made us feel like we were making such a big impact on these people’s lives.”
Teens can either be paired with one senior pen pal and correspond with that person for a prolonged period of time, or they can write a letter of encouragement to be distributed or read aloud to several seniors.
“It’s like a little piece of sunshine in their day,” Joyce Liu said.
QuaranTeen Pals now has connections with five additional senior-living homes and has expanded its outreach to include children’s hospitals, sending handwritten letters to places like Mercy St. Louis Children’s Hospital.
“We wanted to reach out to seniors because they would be feeling isolated and lonely, and that same thought process carried over to children who were in hospitals during COVID,” Jenny Liu said. “We thought we could provide hope and encouragement during these tough times.”
The Liu sisters added a third element to QuaranTeen Pals — a teen-to-teen option where members of the organization from across the country can make a connection with one another.
“The teen-to-senior letters are the most popular,” Jenny Liu said. “It might be because that’s what we started with, but also reaching out to seniors is what teens look forward to and it has garnered the most positive response.”
As a result of their cross-generational outreach, the Liu sisters recently were honored as Impact Athletes by U.S. Lacrosse.
“It was totally unexpected, but a very welcomed surprise,” Jenny Liu said.
The Liu sisters always were active in athletics but did not find their passion until they tried lacrosse. In middle school, they joined the Marquette Junior Mustangs program and the 410 West club lacrosse team before earning a spot on the Marquette varsity team last season.
They now have a desire to promote the game to other Asian-Americans.
“Often, we are the only Asian-American people on the field at a tournament,” Joyce Liu said. “I think it’s really important to have that Asian-American representation in lacrosse and there aren’t that many big Asian-American lacrosse players to look up to.”
Their next endeavor is still in the idea phase but involves the creation of a summer camp that blends STEM activities and lacrosse to promote academics and athletics for children.
“We want to promote growing your mind and growing your body,” Jenny Liu said.
But for now, the Liu sisters are focused on their academics, their involvement in various clubs, their QuaranTeen Pals organization and their upcoming lacrosse season, which for Marquette, began with a victory against Parkway Central on Monday.
“It can be a bit of a struggle to make time for everything and make sure you’re not overscheduling yourself, but that’s where the fun of it comes from,” Joyce Liu said. “It’s fun to have so many different outlets where you can put your energy.”
And even now, as vaccinations increase and in-person visits to senior-living homes recur, the Liu sisters still envision a post-pandemic purpose for QuaranTeen Pals.
“The main thing we’re trying to target is the isolation and loneliness in seniors and that existed even before COVID,” Jenny Liu said. “I don’t think we’re going to stop any time soon.”
GIRLS LACROSSE PLAYERS TO WATCH
Riley King, senior, John Burroughs
Potted 72 goals and placed seventh in the area with 92 points as a sophomore in 2019, earning all-state honors. King scored a career-high 11 goals in her first game this season, and her knack for producing in crunch time will be key for a John Burroughs team that had 10 of its 17 games decided by two goals or fewer in 2019.
Amber Kopf, senior, St. Joseph’s
Made 131 saves to rank eighth in the area during his sophomore season in 2019, and she was at her best in the clutch. Kopf pitched a shutout in the Angels’ playoff opener against Ursuline and produced a 15-save masterpiece in a state semifinal against MICDS, spurring St. Joseph’s to a runner-up finish in 2019.
Emily Lamartina, junior, Visitation
As a freshman, Lamartina scored 50 goals and led the area in draw controls per game (7.7). Her knack for collecting ground balls and ability to defend the whole field helped the Vivettes win four of their final six games in 2019.
Ellie Marshall, senior, Villa Duchesne
Marshall led the area in goals per game (6.2), earning all-state honors during her sophomore season in 2019. Among her 88 goals, four times she scored 10 or more goals in a game, including a 14-goal effort against Nerinx Hall. Marshall also was a starter on the Saints’ state champion field hockey team this fall.
Sophia Scheller, senior, Lafayette
An all-state selection as a sophomore, Scheller scored 79 goals and was the area’s second leading assist getter with 39. Her dynamic play helped the Lancers achieve an undefeated regular season and third-place finish in 2019. Scheller was a girls wrestling state qualifier for Lafayette this winter.