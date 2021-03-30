Girls lacrosse season preview spotlight: Marquette's Liu sisters make impact with QuaranTeen Pals

Joyce Liu and Jenny Liu played piano every Saturday as young girls for residents living at Bethesda senior home.

They felt joy performing for an appreciative audience, but they also sensed something else.

“Even at a young age, we saw that the seniors were really lonely at times,” Jenny Liu said.

It was an observation that stuck with them.

Last spring, the Liu sisters were two of only four underclassmen to make the 25-person Marquette girls lacrosse roster. But after two weeks of practice and one scrimmage, the season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were so excited when we made the team,” sophomore Joyce Liu said. “We had a good taste of what the season could have been after that scrimmage game, and we were really sad when it was canceled, not only for ourselves, but for our seniors.”

But in May, when the Liu sisters drove past the same Bethesda home where they once performed, their sympathies shifted to a different kind of senior.

“We thought about how hard COVID-19 must have hit them,” said Jenny Liu, a junior. “Already they were pretty lonely and now their visitor access was restricted.”